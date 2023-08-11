How to Mod BG3 – Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Guide

While BG3 is already outstanding on its own, modding can be an excellent tool to boost its performance further. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering: How do you mod Baldur’s Gate 3? Here’s everything you need to know about this enhancement feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods Guide

Before we get into Baldur’s Gate 3 mod installation, it should be noted that these files can cause your games to crash, primarily when a new hotfix has been implemented. With that out the way, we’ll go over the steps you need to take to download these mods.

Start Baldur’s Gate 3 to run the game on your computer. Close the game. Download the Vortex Nexus Mod or BG3 Mod Manager. You can download the link to Vortex via the Nexus Mods page, but you must have an account to get to the next step. Or, you can install Baldur’s Gate 3 mod manager. Select ‘Manage’ on the Baldur’s Gate 3 file in the Games section of Vortex. You can click the three dots to check if it is in the correct folder, typically under ‘%LocalAppData%\Larian Studios\Baldur’s Gate 3\Mods’. Download the Divine tool. Install a mod in Nexus Mod’s Files section. You can download it manually (drag the file) or through the mod manager. Ensure the mod is enabled in the Vortex’s Mod or Load Order sections. You can also check if the files are suited for your version (DirectX 11 or Vulkan) via the Tools tab in the Vortex Dashboard. Users can press ‘Edit’ from there to set it to the DirectX 11 or Vulkan file directly. Start the game to see if the mod has been installed.

If there are any issues with the mod when starting the game, you can head over to the Larian Studios Support page to find a solution to the problem. Other than that, it should be good to go once you’ve installed the manager.

Those who aren’t sure what enhancements to download can check out our Best Mods guide, including an extension for your party and fashionable clothing items. You can uninstall these features from the manager in the case of any corrupt files, but some cannot be removed entirely. Players should also keep up to date with the latest updates for the game to ensure that their add-ons meet the new requirements.

Now that you know how to install mods for Baldur’s Gate 3, you can enhance your experience with our Bag of Holding guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.