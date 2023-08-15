How to Get & Use Bloodstones in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Like other CRPGs before it, there are plenty of items to acquire in Larian Studios’ latest sequel. While some are incredibly helpful, others are mere knick-knacks that are about as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike. One that may catch your eye is called a Bloodstone. But how do you get and use Bloodstones in Baldur’s Gate 3? We’ve done the legwork, so read on to find out.

What Are Bloodstones & How to Use Them

Essentially, Bloodstones in Baldur’s Gate 3 are semi-precious gems that can be found as you explore the Forgotten Realms. They are worth 75 Gold Coins each if you sell them to a trader, making them quite a lucrative item.

Their in-game description reads: “Anyone can squeeze blood from a stone if the edges are sharp enough.”

From what we can gather, so far, there doesn’t seem to be a utile use for them save for selling them to merchants. While there could be another mysterious use for them, no-one seems to know what it is yet. If we do learn more, we’ll make sure to update this page. As a result, we’d suggest selling Bloodstones to vendors to help make yourself some quick moolah in the meantime.

How to Get Bloodstones

While you’ll occasionally find Bloodstones on the bodies of fallen enemies, you’ll definitely discover some in the Defiled Temple in the Shattered Sanctum, just before the Stone Disc puzzle. Specifically, you’ll find them on the body of a dead True Soul Gut, which you can loot.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how do you get and use Bloodstones in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here’s whether you should open the Caravan Strongbox and how to get Devilfoil Masks. As always, feel free to explore our further coverage of the game down below before you go.