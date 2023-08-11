How to Get Devilfoil Masks in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) & What They’re Used For

There are a heap of powerful masks to discover as your journey your way through the Forgotten Realms, though a quartet of strange helmets adorned with a cherub’s face are among the most mysterious. So, if you’re curious as to how to get the Devilfoil Masks in Baldur’s Gate 3 and you want to know what they’re used for, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get straight into it!

Where to Find Devilfoil Masks in BG3

Specifically, all four Devilfoil Masks can be found while exploring the Grymforge during Act 2, though each mask is hidden in a different location. Here are the locations of where to find them:

On the table in the main hall at the coordinates X: -620, Y: 325 .

. On the altar in the room with the Merregon Legionnaire boss fight.

One can be looted from Merregon Legionnaire’s body once you’ve defeated him.

The last one can be found next to the skeleton behind the cave-in at the coordinates X: -665, Y: 460.

Image Source: Larian Studios

What Are They Used For?

The four Devilfoil Masks are not only worth a pretty penny (240 gold coins), but they also boast a secret magical effect called Infernal Legion. Basically, when the wearer is within 20m of another creature wearing a Devilfoil Mask, Strength increases by 1, while Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma is reduced by 1.

This peculiar effect stacks up to a maximum of +3 Strength and -3 Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma, depending on how many masks are nearby. As there are four Devilfoil Masks in the game, it’s fair to say that it’s intended to be used by all four member within your party, if you so wish.

Interestingly, however, there’s also another use for the Devilfoil Masks. From what we can gather, they can also be used in Dammons Forge — the Tiefling blacksmith at the Druid Grove (aka Emerald Grove) — to craft rare and unique gear that’s pretty powerful.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get the Devilfoil Masks in Baldur's Gate 3 and what they're used for.