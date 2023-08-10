How to Open the Toy Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

On your epic journey through the Forgotten Realms, you’ll stumble upon a variety of different chests to loot. Some require an ability check to open, while others are merely mimics that will attack you when you least expect it and steal your weapons while they’re at it. Outside of those, you’ll also likely come across a much rarer chest that’s smaller than the others. If so, you may be wondering how to open the Toy Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. Well, it’s a bit of a tricky blighter to open, but here’s what you need to know.

What Is a Toy Chest?

While exploring the Abandoned Refuge in the Underdark – Grymforge, you’ll bump into three nasty Mimic chests. If you fail the Perception ability check, you’ll be ambushed by them. After you defeat them, you’ll be able to obtain a Toy Chest at the coordinates X:-701, Y: 376.

Its official in-game description reads as follows: “A tiny chest perfect for tiny hands.” At the time of writing, Toy Chests are still quite a mysterious item, though there are a few methods you can use to open the miniature container.

How to Open a Toy Chest in BG3

Opening a Toy Chest isn’t as straightforward as opening other chests in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it’s protected by a unique trap. Essentially, the mini chest spawns another nearby called the Harper Stash.

From what we can gather, some of the methods below will help you open it, though it’s a little bit dependent on luck. Basically, if you fail to open it, your party will take a large amount of damage.

We’d suggest trying each method one by one to see which works best for you:

Cast a Light cantrip or Daylight spell to reveal the larger Harper Stash to open it.

Cast a Produce Flame cantrip spell to reveal the larger Harper Stash to open it.

Lastly, another potential method is to throw the chest to open it.

Interestingly, there is a text that you can find in the Grymforge that sheds some light on both the Harper Stash and the Toy Chest. Basically, Harper was tortured by Sharran in a bid to reveal how to open the mysterious chest. If you find the book and pass an Investigation check, you’ll discover that a Light spell is what’s needed to open the box.

So, there you have it, folks. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to open the Toy Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, here’s how to get a Bag of Holding and how to get Lightning Charges. For everything else, stick with us here at Twinfinite.