How to Get Lightning Charges in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The number of buffs one can get in Baldur’s Gate 3 is honestly staggering. Between those that boost individual stats, those that grant temporary bonuses to rolls and damage, and those that activate odd or fascinating side effects, it can be easy to lose track of what everything does or how to use them. As such, we can’t blame you if you have no earthly idea how to get Lightning Charges in Baldur’s Gate 3 or how to use them. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lightning Charges: How to Get Them and What They Do

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

First and foremost, let’s clear up something: Lightning Charges in Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t items you can find and collect. Instead, they’re a buffing token you build up through various means.

Certain spells, actions, and gear net you Lightning Charges when you do specific actions. The Speedy Light Feet boots, for example, give you Charges each time you dash. These tokens will then give the character they’re attached to bonuses on their attack rolls and additional Lightning damage, and if five are stored up at once, they’ll get a bonus D8 of lightning damage added to their next attack.

They also offer to Lightning spells. Through the use of the Lightning Blast Class Action, All of a character’s Lightning spells can be powered up with an extra point of damage for every Lightning Charge you have active. These apply to any targets hit by your attacks, and can lead to some healthy boosts to your overall damage output.

And then, there are the bonuses you can get by wearing gear that is tied to Lightning Charges. Equipment like The Lifebringer can give your character additional bonus effects when they have Charges active, which range from additional Health Points to damage or movement buffs.

When Should You Use Lightning Charges?

With all of this in mind, we’d recommend racking up Lightning Charges whenever possible so long as you’re up against an enemy who isn’t resistant to Lightning damage.

Doing so is always beneficial to you in some way, and can prove to be a deciding factor in more difficult confrontations. It can likewise help you move closer to an absolutely broken Lightning build, and serve as the foundation for several different strategies you can use to take down even the most difficult of opponents in the game.

Hopefully this cleared up how to get Lightning Charges in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out our other guides and articles down below.