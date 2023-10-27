All Reverse 1999 Codes (November 2023)

If you love anime and time travel, Reverse 1999 has got you covered. You’ll bounce through a variety of time periods in an effort to discover the reason behind time’s sudden 180. To ensure you and your gang of anime characters make it through alive, we gathered all Reverse 1999 codes!

All Working Reverse 1999 Codes

Instead of doing all sorts of guesswork, we went ahead and confirmed the following codes are still working in Reverse 1999:

ENTERTHESHOW : Use this code for x60 Clear Drops, x4000 Dust, x3000 Sharpodonty, x2 Bottle of Pages, and x5 Enlighten I

: Use this code for x60 Clear Drops, x4000 Dust, x3000 Sharpodonty, x2 Bottle of Pages, and x5 Enlighten I 1999GIFT: Redeem this code and you’ll be awarded x50 Clear Drops and x19999 Dust

If you’re new to Reverse 1999, the big bounty of Dust you’ll get is going to be really helpful for leveling up your characters.

All Expired Codes in Reverse 1999

As of Oct. 27, 2023, the following freebies are no longer available in Reverse 1999:

Good news, folks—there are no expired codes.

Like with any mobile game, it’s good practice to redeem codes ASAP. You never know if they’ll stick around longer than a week.

How to Redeem Codes in Reverse 1999

Image Source: Bluepoch Co. via Twinfinite

Before you can redeem free stuff in Reverse 1999, you have no choice but to wait until after you’ve completed the tutorial. It’s a bit on the longer side if you don’t skip through the cutscenes; otherwise it took me about 15 minutes to finish. So, to redeem codes, it’ll go like this:

Finish the tutorial mission “01 Wretched Brats.” Once you have control over the menus, select the icon just below ‘Bank’ on the left-hand side. Now choose Settings. Under the Account tab, choose ‘Exchange Code Reward.’ Codes aren’t case sensitive, but be sure to double-check the spelling.

Once you've redeemed your Reverse 1999 codes, they'll be automatically deposited into your account.