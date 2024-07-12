Welcome to our complete Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side walkthrough! This amazing adventure is full of hidden objects puzzles and tricky mini-games, so it is understandable if you get stuck. Luckily, we have every answer to every tricky puzzle right here. Find everything you need in our complete Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side walkthrough.
Darkness and Flame Walkthrough
- Chapter 1: The Cave Settlement
- Chapter 2: The Canyon
- Chapter 3: Inside The Cave
- Predator and Prey Puzzle Box Solution
- Chapter 4: The Cliffs
- Chapter 5: The Lake
- Chapter 6: The Settlement
We have split the walkthrough into chapters to help you easily find the puzzle answers you need. Read on to find all mini-puzzle answers and keys to each hidden object puzzle below!
Chapter 1: The Cave Settlement
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side begins after your hot air balloon crashes dramatically near a cliff. Your search for answers begins…
- Pick up the bread and wire;
- Use the wire to open the clasp on the bag;
- Take the pair of nippers and the package;
- Use the nippers on the package and take the knife;
- Use the knife on the tree branches;
- Go forward;
- Use the knife to get the cloth and then the rope;
- Use the bread and the cloth on the rat to get the ice axe;
- Go back;
- Tie the rope to the basket;
- Solve the Hidden Object Puzzle.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 1
- Take the ice axe;
- Go forward;
- Use the two ice axes on the rock face;
- Each rock can only be used once so choose one on the left and then the right;
- Climb upwards;
- Talk to the child;
- Take the magnet;
- Place the magnet in the marsh and drag it through to get the blunt scissors;
- Use the blunt scissors on the sharpener wheel;
- Pick up the basket and the wrench;
- Look to the left and take the fish food;
- Use the basket and scissors on the sheep and get the fleece;
- Give the fleece to the kid and get the medallion;
- Find the lotus figurine in the weeds to the right;
- Go back twice;
- Use the wrench on the cannister in the balloon;
- Take the pipe and valve;
- Go forward twice;
- Use the medallion on the gate and solve the puzzle.
Gate Medallion Puzzle Solution
- Go forward;
- Click the red cloth on the bridge;
- Use the pair of nippers on the basketball hoop;
- Take the chain;
- Take the fish figurine from the water;
- Use the fish food and chain in the water to get the key;
- Use the key on the house door;
- Go through;
- Go to the room on the left;
- Solve the hidden object puzzle.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 2
- Get fireplace matches;
- Get the bird figurine from the dresser on the right;
- Go back twice and head left into a cave;
- Use the matches on the red lantern;
- Use the knife on the lantern and take the tiger figurine;
- Use the pair of nippers on the chain link fence;
- Take the mechanism part;
- Move the rocks to find an eagle medallion;
- Go back and then straight ahead to the village again;
- Click the statue to the left and place all figurines;
- Take the symbol tile;
- Click the bridge and place the symbol tile;
- Solve the puzzle by selecting all pairs to create the center symbol;
- Take the emeralds and the elevator handle;
- Go back and head left again;
- Use the elevator handle on the elevator;
- Take the tweezers;
- Place the mechanism part in the machine;
- Go back twice;
- Use tweezers to take the key from the crack in the rocks;
- Go forward and then head left to the elevator;
- Use the key on the red toolbox and take the lever;
- Use the lever on the elevator and select it to go.
Chapter 2: The Canyon
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side continues as you enter a desert area searching for the answers to the mystery surrounding you.
- Pick up the long stick from the rock formation to the back;
- Get the shovel blade to the right;
- Combine the shovel blade and the long stick then use the knife to create a shovel;
- Use the shovel with the bucket to get a bucket of sand;
- Throw the bucket of sand at the plank to the left and gain a glass tube;
- Go forward;
- Speak to the person by the campfire;
- Put the wood on the fire to get charcoal;
- Take your bag from the unconscious person and the nail scissors;
- Go back and head to the right;
- Place the pipe and the valve on the machine and tap the valve;
- Take the llama statue and the snake skull;
- Go back three times and select the lit hut on the right;
- Place the llama statue in the space on the box;
- Open the box and solve the puzzle by moving the disc LEFT and RIGHT:
- R, L, R, R, L, L, L, L, R, R, R, L, L, R, L, L, R, L, R.
- Take the brush;
- Go forward twice.
Medicine Ingredients
- Talk to the old woman and get the list of ingredients;
- Use the nail scissors on the bonsai tree;
- Get the key;
- Use the key on the cupboard and get the jar and the fan;
- Use the fan at the window and get the paper bag;
- Use the knife on the tree and take the cherry blossom;
- Go back twice;
- Use the paper bag and the knife to collect stinging grass pollen;
- Go to the camp;
- Use the glass tube and the jar to get cactus juice;
- Place each ingredient on the list;
- Go back to the old woman and give her the ingredients;
- Take the dragon statue;
- Go back;
- Select the puzzle on the left by the red curtains;
- Place the dragon figurine.
Dragon Puzzle Solution
- Dragon puzzle solution:
- B-A-D-E-E-E-C-C-B-A-D-C-B-A-A-C-B-A-A-A-B-C-C-D-E-D-E-C-D-E-D-C-C-C-D-C-C-C
- Go left;
- Pick up the recipe with tarnished picture;
- Take tea leaves;
- Go back and then back to the house;
- Place the recipe in the bowl;
- Remove the pot lid and add tea leaves;
- Replace the lid and tap the pot to pour the tea;
- Take the recipe;
- Go back and left.
Crafting the Medicine
- Place ingredients in this order:
- Place A on recipe stand;
- B – C
- D – C
- E – F
- G – F
- F- C
- H – C
- I – C
- J – C
- Remove the cork from K
- K – C
- L – C
- Click M
- K – C
- Replace cork on K and take medicine.
- Go back to the camp;
- Give the medicine to the unconscious man;
- Take the medallion and use it on the bag;
- Get the sheet of paper;
- Open the album and take the pin;
- Go back to the desert area;
- Use the paper and the charcoal on the pattern;
- Go right;
- Use the pin on the drawer to the back;
- Take the machete and use it on the thorny bush;
- Get the buttons;
- Select the puzzle and solve by matching the tiles to the patten you found.
Button Puzzle Solution
- Place the pattern drawing;
- Button puzzle solution:
- Ax2, Dx2, H, F, Hx2, I, G, I, J, G, Hx2, J, I, J, I
- Select the ladder and go up;
- Open the hatch on the left;
- Take the valve from the pipe on the right;
- Go up;
- Place the valve on the door and go right;
- Pick up the chisel on the floor;
- Head right;
- Use the chisel and get crystal on the right;
- Go back;
- Use the crystal to light your way left;
- Go through the right tunnel;
- Take the wooden boards;
- Go back;
- Place the boards on the stepping stones;
- Go through the left tunnel;
- Move the vines on the left and go through;
- Take the stick and use it to move the debris on the right;
- Go through the right passage;
- Take the grappling hook from the ceiling and go back;
- Use the grappling hook on the sunlit gap in the ceiling.
Chapter 3: Inside The Cave
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side begins as you explore more of the underground cave system. What is this strange place?
- Use the knife on the trailing vines;
- Get the boomerang;
- Solve the snake pipe puzzle.
Snake Pipe Puzzle Solution
- Select snake pipes 1 – 8;
- Take the lens and the fish figurine;
- Go right;
- Pick up the brick;
- Take the fish figurine;
- Use the boomerang to get the ladder down;
- Take the broom;
- Place the lens and then look through it;
- Remember the pattern;
- Enter than pattern on the door;
- Go through;
- Talk to the person inside;
- Take the fish figurine;
- Use the knife on the package on the table;
- Take the strong tape and the poker;
- Take the fish figurine from the table by the window;
- Use the broom on the cobwebs and take the handle;
- Use the handle and poker on the fire;
- Get coin and fish figurine;
- Take the mug from on top of the green box;
- Use the coin to open the green box;
- Take the weight;
- Go back;
- Select the fish puzzle box on the left.
Fish Puzzle Box Solution
- Move the fish figurines so they don’t overlap (as above);
- Take the chain and unusual key;
- Go back;
- Use the mug on the pool and get the coin;
- Head right and then forward;
- Use the coin on the blue box;
- Get the paddle blade;
- Combine the blade with the stick on the table using the strong tape;
- Go back;
- Use the paddle on the boat;
- Use the unusual key and get the wooden leaf;
- Tap the stone and head right;
- Use the weight to break the skull;
- Take the figurine of the pigeon and the eagle medallion;
- Head right;
- Pick up the pipe and the figurine of the pigeon;
- Use the long pipe to get the brush from the gap by the bridge;
- Go back and head left x 2;
- Pick up the pigeon figurine on the gate;
- Go back;
- Place all pigeons on the gate;
- Tap the binoculars;
- Take the final eagle medallion;
- Go back to the desert and find the puzzle in the sand;
- Place the eagle medallions and solve the puzzle.
Predator and Prey Puzzle Box Solution
- Solve puzzle:
- 8 – 6, 13 – 8, 6 – 12, 1 – 9, 5 – 1, 8 – 4, 3 – 2, 12 – 13, 9 – 8, 11 – 10, 4 – 11, 2 – 6, 10 – 3.
- Take the symbol tile, carabiner and screwdriver;
- Head right then straight ahead;
- Go right twice until you’re back at the well;
- Remove the debris;
- Use the carabiner and chain at the well;
- Take the shovel;
- Go right;
- Use the knife and the shovel in the grasses;
- Take the keys and the wooden leaf;
- Use the screwdriver on the sign and take the road sign;
- Go down and head left twice to the gate;
- Use the road sign in the split tree.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 3
- Solve the hidden object puzzle:
- Use the key on the birdcage;
- Place the pins on the cushion;
- Put the wings on the angel;
- Place the scarab on the wall;
- Put feathers on the dreamcatcher;
- Place the grip on the knife;
- Put the clock hands on the watch;
- Put the doll head back on the doll;
- Place the ruby in the ram head;
- Put the notes by the flute.
- Take the wooden leaf;
- Place the symbol tile and tap the stones in order;
- Take the topazes;
- Go back twice;
- Select the tree;
- Use the brush to clear the debris;
- Place the wooden leaves.
Wooden Leaves Puzzle Solution
- Solve the wooden leaf puzzle:
- Select 3, 2, 6, 6, 6
- Slide 7 left one space
- Select 3, 2, 6, 6, 3, 2, 2, 2, 6, 1, 3, 1, 3, 3, 6
- Slide 7 one space right
- Select 4.
- Take the keys;
- Go right;
- Head forward to the bridge and tap the car wreck in the distance.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 4
- Solve the hidden object puzzle:
- Some objects are behind the car door, under the hood, and in the mailbox.
- Get the keys.
Chapter 4: The Cliffs
- Get the pickaxe from the rock face;
- Take the steps;
- Use the pickaxe to get the coin and box;
- Put the steps against the tree and select them;
- Use the box and the knife in the tree;
- Get the tar;
- Go down three times then head forward to thecolored boxes;
- Use the coin on the red box;
- Take the slingshot and pinch bar;
- Go back to the makeshift camp;
- Use the slingshot to get the feather and key from the cliff top;
- Go back and head right to the area with the toll booth;
- Use the pinch bar to move the wooden slats;
- Use the key and take the dynamite;
- Go to the first area of the city under the dome;
- Place the dynamite at the rock and power it up;
- Go through;
- Take the watering can;
- Go forward;
- Take the sickle from the wall;
- Get the toothpick from the window sill;
- Use the sickle on the bushes;
- Take the flower figurine;
- Place the flower figurine on the door;
- Head to the right;
- Talk to the man and take the key.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 5
- Solve the hidden object puzzle:
- Place the candle in the candle holder;
- Put the ram horn in the skull;
- Give the nuts to the squirrel;
- Place the deer figurine with the others;
- Give the sword to the soldier figurine;
- Give the windmill back its sails;
- Place the ship in the painting;
- Put the key in the lock;
- Put the paintbrush on the palette;
- Place the 9 on the clock.
- Take the key;
- Go back;
- Use the key on the door at the very back of the area;
- Go forward;
- Talk to the person there and take the list;
- Read the list;
- Open the door and take the empty jar;
- Use the watering can on the glowing plant;
- Take the metal feather;
- Use the knife on the box and take the net;
- Go back twice;
- Use the toothpick on the venus flytrap;
- Take the clip;
- Go ahead and then right;
- Use the clip to unzip the cushion;
- Take the mask and rubies;
- Go back 4x to the desert area with the ram skulls;
- Place the gems in the skull eyes;
- Take the metal feather;
- Go forward twice;
- Move the purple vines;
- Tap the peacock.
Peacock Feather Puzzle Solution
- Place metal feathers and use the screwdriver to secure;
- Press the feathers in the order they glow after pressing the play symbol button;
- Take the hairpin;
- Go back three times and then head left twice until you get to the chained gate;
- Use the four keys;
- Go through;
- Use the hairpin on the broken plinth to the right;
- Take the letters;
- Go back to the lab in the city under the dome with the strange plant;
- Place the letters on the sign on the wall;
- Take the acid and the capsule;
- Go back to the graveyard;
- Use the acid to melt the grid;
- Take the key, mask, and hair;
- Go to the lab again;
- Use the key on the locked cupboard;
- Take the mask, bulb, and rag;
- Go back;
- Use the rag to clean the wall and find the code 253;
- Enter the code;
- Take the rake and the mask;
- Go back twice;
- Look closer at the rocks;
- Use the rake to clear;
- Take the clamp and pipe;
- Combine the pipe and the bulb;
- Go forward;
- Use the rubber bulb on the plant to get juice;
- Go back 10x to gather fireflies with the jar and net;
- Go to the lab;
- Use the desert fireflies on the strange plant and cut a bud off with the knife;
- Place the ingredients on the list;
- Tap the table.
Making the Capsules
- Craft the capsules:
- Place the ingredients;
- 1 – 2 and select;
- 3-4, 2-5, 6-5, 7-5;
- Select 8, 9, 10;
- Select and take the capsules (11).
Chapter 5: The Lake
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side continues as the darkness has taken over. Is there any hope left?
- Take the axe;
- Pick up the long stick;
- Use the clamp on the wooden structure;
- Take the stone tile;
- Go back;
- Use the axe on the roots and take the mask, key, and chest;
- Go to the street in the city under the dome;
- Use the key on the locked door.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 6
- Solve the hidden puzzle room;
- Find all butterflies before opening the center circle panel;
- The colored drawer on the right contains multiple items including the tile to open the top drawer.
- Take the mask;
- Go forward then right into the hut.
Mask Puzzle Solution
- Take the tree figurine;
- Go to the graveyard;
- Place the stone tile and solve the puzzle by matching the pairs until the tiles disappear;
- Go straight;
- Place the tree figurine in the space on the coffin;
- Take the rubber glove and the hammer.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 7
- Solve the hidden object puzzle by finding all 15 nails;
- One is hidden under the dirty rag.
- Get nails;
- Go forward;
- Use the hairpin on the grave stone;
- Take the wooden part;
- Go back to the green pool in the desert area;
- Use the rubber glove in the pool;
- Get an electric fish;
- Go right twice and then head left;
- Put the electric fish in the cage;
- Take the cage with bait and the bracelet;
- Go left twice and the forward x3 to the mermaid statue;
- Place the bracelet on the statue;
- Take the key;
- Go back;
- Use the key on the box on the plinth;
- Take the scoop;
- Open the book and take the drawing and puzzle pieces;
- Place the puzzle pieces on the chest and rearrange;
- Take the lever;
- Place the drawing down and select the pieces as shown;
- Combine the spearhead and the long stick to get an arrow;
- Go back then head right;
- Use the scoop in the water to get a pearl;
- Go back and then head straight twice;
- Place the pearl in the golden puzzle and rearrange.
Golden Pearl Puzzle Solution
- Take the layout part;
- Go to the hunter’s house;
- Use the lever on the box;
- Take the jack;
- Head to the Black Lake;
- Place the jack on the broken wooden machine and select it;
- Place the boards and nails and use the hammer to secure;
- Place the arrow;
- Go forward.
Chapter 6: The Settlement
The final chapter of Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side and the story is almost complete…
- Use the hammer on the chest;
- Take the oil and the cloth;
- Go forward;
- Take the whip;
- Take the knitting needle;
- Use the branch on the flame and get a torch;
- Read the paper to the left;
- Take the stone symbol;
- Use the oil and torch in the gutter to create fire;
- Use the stone symbol on the bridge;
- Go to the swan;
- Use the whip on the swan and get the arrow;
- Go down;
- Use the knitting needle to open the small door and get the ink;
- Go down;
- Use the arrow to get the diamond from the skull;
- Go forward then right and forward again;
- Use the cloth, ink, feather and knife on the colored glass door;
- Get templates of missing fragments of the glass window;
- Use the templates and the diamond to create colored glass fragments;
- Place the fragments in the gaps;
- Take the handle;
- Go to the house;
- Use the handle and go in;
- Use the tar and stick the mirror pieces back together;
- Open the chets;
- Use the knife to open the sack and get the stone head;
- Remove the cover on the left;
- Place the layout part and restore all other parts (they glow when you tap on them);
- Get the hook;
- Head back to the precipice;
- Use the hook to get the ring from the branch;
- Go down twice;
- Go right the forward and head left;
- Place the ring on the puzzle on the floor;
- Move the ring along the glowing path;
- Tap the lock on the chest.
Chest Lock Puzzle Solution
- Solve the chest lock puzzle;
- Take the lever and read the note;
- Go down and then head forward;
- Use lever by the waterfall;
- Go through;
- Talk to the person;
- Go forward;
- Take the hammer;
- Walk down;
- Use the hammer on the hatch and open the door;
- Take the broom, sieve, and rope with hook;
- Use the knife on the meat;
- Go forward;
- Use the piece of meat to distract the dog;
- Place the stone head on the door;
- Use the sieve in the pond;
- Take the wooden part.
Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 8
- Solve the hidden object puzzle:
- Use the ladle in the potion to get half a mask;
- Place the bat figurine from the table in the candle holder;
- Place the mask in the box to get the bird skull shape;
- Place the bird skull in the green book;
- Find all 8 skulls in the book- large, small, human and animal- and get the code;
- Use the code to unlock the owl lock and get the snake;
- Use the snake on the other small box lid;
- The key opens the desk drawer;
- Place the chess figurines in the spaces provided;
- Place the ring in the lion on the cage;
- Take the wooden part.
- Go down x3 and head left;
- Place the wooden parts on the door.
Wooden Flower Door Puzzle Solution
- Collect all circle parts;
- Take the gas;
- Go down and then forward twice;
- Talk to the person;
- Use the gas on the dog;
- Go forward;
- Use the rope and hook on the tree base;
- Use the well and handle;
- Take the dog foot figurine;
- Go down;
- Use the dog foot figurine on the pack on the dog’s back;
- Take the key;
- Go down;
- Use the broom on the debris to the right;
- Use the candle on the fire;
- Use the knife to open the tent;
- Open the lamp and place the candle inside;
- Use the key on the case and take the tile;
- Go forward x2;
- Shift the tiles to move the blue block to the blue area and the red block to the red area.
