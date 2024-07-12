Welcome to our complete Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side walkthrough! This amazing adventure is full of hidden objects puzzles and tricky mini-games, so it is understandable if you get stuck. Luckily, we have every answer to every tricky puzzle right here. Find everything you need in our complete Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side walkthrough.

We have split the walkthrough into chapters to help you easily find the puzzle answers you need. Read on to find all mini-puzzle answers and keys to each hidden object puzzle below!

Chapter 1: The Cave Settlement

Image Source: Five-BN Games

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side begins after your hot air balloon crashes dramatically near a cliff. Your search for answers begins…

Pick up the bread and wire;

Use the wire to open the clasp on the bag;

Take the pair of nippers and the package;

Use the nippers on the package and take the knife;

Use the knife on the tree branches;

Go forward;

Use the knife to get the cloth and then the rope;

Use the bread and the cloth on the rat to get the ice axe;

Go back;

Tie the rope to the basket;

Solve the Hidden Object Puzzle.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Take the ice axe;

Go forward;

Use the two ice axes on the rock face;

Each rock can only be used once so choose one on the left and then the right;

Climb upwards;

Talk to the child;

Take the magnet;

Place the magnet in the marsh and drag it through to get the blunt scissors;

Use the blunt scissors on the sharpener wheel;

Pick up the basket and the wrench;

Look to the left and take the fish food;

Use the basket and scissors on the sheep and get the fleece;

Give the fleece to the kid and get the medallion;

Find the lotus figurine in the weeds to the right;

Go back twice;

Use the wrench on the cannister in the balloon;

Take the pipe and valve;

Go forward twice;

Use the medallion on the gate and solve the puzzle.

Gate Medallion Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Go forward;

Click the red cloth on the bridge;

Use the pair of nippers on the basketball hoop;

Take the chain;

Take the fish figurine from the water;

Use the fish food and chain in the water to get the key;

Use the key on the house door;

Go through;

Go to the room on the left;

Solve the hidden object puzzle.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Get fireplace matches;

Get the bird figurine from the dresser on the right;

Go back twice and head left into a cave;

Use the matches on the red lantern;

Use the knife on the lantern and take the tiger figurine;

Use the pair of nippers on the chain link fence;

Take the mechanism part;

Move the rocks to find an eagle medallion;

Go back and then straight ahead to the village again;

Click the statue to the left and place all figurines;

Take the symbol tile;

Click the bridge and place the symbol tile;

Solve the puzzle by selecting all pairs to create the center symbol;

Take the emeralds and the elevator handle;

Go back and head left again;

Use the elevator handle on the elevator;

Take the tweezers;

Place the mechanism part in the machine;

Go back twice;

Use tweezers to take the key from the crack in the rocks;

Go forward and then head left to the elevator;

Use the key on the red toolbox and take the lever;

Use the lever on the elevator and select it to go.

Chapter 2: The Canyon

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side continues as you enter a desert area searching for the answers to the mystery surrounding you.

Pick up the long stick from the rock formation to the back;

Get the shovel blade to the right;

Combine the shovel blade and the long stick then use the knife to create a shovel;

Use the shovel with the bucket to get a bucket of sand;

Throw the bucket of sand at the plank to the left and gain a glass tube;

Go forward;

Speak to the person by the campfire;

Put the wood on the fire to get charcoal;

Take your bag from the unconscious person and the nail scissors;

Go back and head to the right;

Place the pipe and the valve on the machine and tap the valve;

Take the llama statue and the snake skull;

Go back three times and select the lit hut on the right;

Place the llama statue in the space on the box;

Open the box and solve the puzzle by moving the disc LEFT and RIGHT: R, L, R, R, L, L, L, L, R, R, R, L, L, R, L, L, R, L, R.

Take the brush;

Go forward twice.

Medicine Ingredients

Talk to the old woman and get the list of ingredients;

Use the nail scissors on the bonsai tree;

Get the key;

Use the key on the cupboard and get the jar and the fan;

Use the fan at the window and get the paper bag;

Use the knife on the tree and take the cherry blossom;

Go back twice;

Use the paper bag and the knife to collect stinging grass pollen;

Go to the camp;

Use the glass tube and the jar to get cactus juice;

Place each ingredient on the list;

Go back to the old woman and give her the ingredients;

Take the dragon statue;

Go back;

Select the puzzle on the left by the red curtains;

Place the dragon figurine.

Dragon Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Dragon puzzle solution: B-A-D-E-E-E-C-C-B-A-D-C-B-A-A-C-B-A-A-A-B-C-C-D-E-D-E-C-D-E-D-C-C-C-D-C-C-C

Go left;

Pick up the recipe with tarnished picture;

Take tea leaves;

Go back and then back to the house;

Place the recipe in the bowl;

Remove the pot lid and add tea leaves;

Replace the lid and tap the pot to pour the tea;

Take the recipe;

Go back and left.

Crafting the Medicine

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Place ingredients in this order: Place A on recipe stand; B – C D – C E – F G – F F- C H – C I – C J – C Remove the cork from K K – C L – C Click M K – C Replace cork on K and take medicine.

Go back to the camp;

Give the medicine to the unconscious man;

Take the medallion and use it on the bag;

Get the sheet of paper;

Open the album and take the pin;

Go back to the desert area;

Use the paper and the charcoal on the pattern;

Go right;

Use the pin on the drawer to the back;

Take the machete and use it on the thorny bush;

Get the buttons;

Select the puzzle and solve by matching the tiles to the patten you found.

Button Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Place the pattern drawing;

Button puzzle solution: Ax2, Dx2, H, F, Hx2, I, G, I, J, G, Hx2, J, I, J, I

Select the ladder and go up;

Open the hatch on the left;

Take the valve from the pipe on the right;

Go up;

Place the valve on the door and go right;

Pick up the chisel on the floor;

Head right;

Use the chisel and get crystal on the right;

Go back;

Use the crystal to light your way left;

Go through the right tunnel;

Take the wooden boards;

Go back;

Place the boards on the stepping stones;

Go through the left tunnel;

Move the vines on the left and go through;

Take the stick and use it to move the debris on the right;

Go through the right passage;

Take the grappling hook from the ceiling and go back;

Use the grappling hook on the sunlit gap in the ceiling.

Chapter 3: Inside The Cave

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side begins as you explore more of the underground cave system. What is this strange place?

Use the knife on the trailing vines;

Get the boomerang;

Solve the snake pipe puzzle.

Snake Pipe Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Select snake pipes 1 – 8;

Take the lens and the fish figurine;

Go right;

Pick up the brick;

Take the fish figurine;

Use the boomerang to get the ladder down;

Take the broom;

Place the lens and then look through it;

Remember the pattern;

Enter than pattern on the door;

Go through;

Talk to the person inside;

Take the fish figurine;

Use the knife on the package on the table;

Take the strong tape and the poker;

Take the fish figurine from the table by the window;

Use the broom on the cobwebs and take the handle;

Use the handle and poker on the fire;

Get coin and fish figurine;

Take the mug from on top of the green box;

Use the coin to open the green box;

Take the weight;

Go back;

Select the fish puzzle box on the left.

Fish Puzzle Box Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Move the fish figurines so they don’t overlap (as above);

Take the chain and unusual key;

Go back;

Use the mug on the pool and get the coin;

Head right and then forward;

Use the coin on the blue box;

Get the paddle blade;

Combine the blade with the stick on the table using the strong tape;

Go back;

Use the paddle on the boat;

Use the unusual key and get the wooden leaf;

Tap the stone and head right;

Use the weight to break the skull;

Take the figurine of the pigeon and the eagle medallion;

Head right;

Pick up the pipe and the figurine of the pigeon;

Use the long pipe to get the brush from the gap by the bridge;

Go back and head left x 2;

Pick up the pigeon figurine on the gate;

Go back;

Place all pigeons on the gate;

Tap the binoculars;

Take the final eagle medallion;

Go back to the desert and find the puzzle in the sand;

Place the eagle medallions and solve the puzzle.

Predator and Prey Puzzle Box Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve puzzle: 8 – 6, 13 – 8, 6 – 12, 1 – 9, 5 – 1, 8 – 4, 3 – 2, 12 – 13, 9 – 8, 11 – 10, 4 – 11, 2 – 6, 10 – 3.

Take the symbol tile, carabiner and screwdriver;

Head right then straight ahead;

Go right twice until you’re back at the well;

Remove the debris;

Use the carabiner and chain at the well;

Take the shovel;

Go right;

Use the knife and the shovel in the grasses;

Take the keys and the wooden leaf;

Use the screwdriver on the sign and take the road sign;

Go down and head left twice to the gate;

Use the road sign in the split tree.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 3

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the key on the birdcage; Place the pins on the cushion; Put the wings on the angel; Place the scarab on the wall; Put feathers on the dreamcatcher; Place the grip on the knife; Put the clock hands on the watch; Put the doll head back on the doll; Place the ruby in the ram head; Put the notes by the flute.

Take the wooden leaf;

Place the symbol tile and tap the stones in order;

Take the topazes;

Go back twice;

Select the tree;

Use the brush to clear the debris;

Place the wooden leaves.

Wooden Leaves Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the wooden leaf puzzle: Select 3, 2, 6, 6, 6 Slide 7 left one space Select 3, 2, 6, 6, 3, 2, 2, 2, 6, 1, 3, 1, 3, 3, 6 Slide 7 one space right Select 4.

Take the keys;

Go right;

Head forward to the bridge and tap the car wreck in the distance.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 4

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Some objects are behind the car door, under the hood, and in the mailbox.

Get the keys.

Chapter 4: The Cliffs

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Get the pickaxe from the rock face;

Take the steps;

Use the pickaxe to get the coin and box;

Put the steps against the tree and select them;

Use the box and the knife in the tree;

Get the tar;

Go down three times then head forward to thecolored boxes;

Use the coin on the red box;

Take the slingshot and pinch bar;

Go back to the makeshift camp;

Use the slingshot to get the feather and key from the cliff top;

Go back and head right to the area with the toll booth;

Use the pinch bar to move the wooden slats;

Use the key and take the dynamite;

Go to the first area of the city under the dome;

Place the dynamite at the rock and power it up;

Go through;

Take the watering can;

Go forward;

Take the sickle from the wall;

Get the toothpick from the window sill;

Use the sickle on the bushes;

Take the flower figurine;

Place the flower figurine on the door;

Head to the right;

Talk to the man and take the key.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 5

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Place the candle in the candle holder; Put the ram horn in the skull; Give the nuts to the squirrel; Place the deer figurine with the others; Give the sword to the soldier figurine; Give the windmill back its sails; Place the ship in the painting; Put the key in the lock; Put the paintbrush on the palette; Place the 9 on the clock.

Take the key;

Go back;

Use the key on the door at the very back of the area;

Go forward;

Talk to the person there and take the list;

Read the list;

Open the door and take the empty jar;

Use the watering can on the glowing plant;

Take the metal feather;

Use the knife on the box and take the net;

Go back twice;

Use the toothpick on the venus flytrap;

Take the clip;

Go ahead and then right;

Use the clip to unzip the cushion;

Take the mask and rubies;

Go back 4x to the desert area with the ram skulls;

Place the gems in the skull eyes;

Take the metal feather;

Go forward twice;

Move the purple vines;

Tap the peacock.

Peacock Feather Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Place metal feathers and use the screwdriver to secure;

Press the feathers in the order they glow after pressing the play symbol button;

Take the hairpin;

Go back three times and then head left twice until you get to the chained gate;

Use the four keys;

Go through;

Use the hairpin on the broken plinth to the right;

Take the letters;

Go back to the lab in the city under the dome with the strange plant;

Place the letters on the sign on the wall;

Take the acid and the capsule;

Go back to the graveyard;

Use the acid to melt the grid;

Take the key, mask, and hair;

Go to the lab again;

Use the key on the locked cupboard;

Take the mask, bulb, and rag;

Go back;

Use the rag to clean the wall and find the code 253;

Enter the code;

Take the rake and the mask;

Go back twice;

Look closer at the rocks;

Use the rake to clear;

Take the clamp and pipe;

Combine the pipe and the bulb;

Go forward;

Use the rubber bulb on the plant to get juice;

Go back 10x to gather fireflies with the jar and net;

Go to the lab;

Use the desert fireflies on the strange plant and cut a bud off with the knife;

Place the ingredients on the list;

Tap the table.

Making the Capsules

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Craft the capsules: Place the ingredients; 1 – 2 and select; 3-4, 2-5, 6-5, 7-5; Select 8, 9, 10; Select and take the capsules (11).



Chapter 5: The Lake

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side continues as the darkness has taken over. Is there any hope left?

Take the axe;

Pick up the long stick;

Use the clamp on the wooden structure;

Take the stone tile;

Go back;

Use the axe on the roots and take the mask, key, and chest;

Go to the street in the city under the dome;

Use the key on the locked door.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 6

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden puzzle room; Find all butterflies before opening the center circle panel; The colored drawer on the right contains multiple items including the tile to open the top drawer.

Take the mask;

Go forward then right into the hut.

Mask Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Take the tree figurine;

Go to the graveyard;

Place the stone tile and solve the puzzle by matching the pairs until the tiles disappear;

Go straight;

Place the tree figurine in the space on the coffin;

Take the rubber glove and the hammer.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 7

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle by finding all 15 nails; One is hidden under the dirty rag.

Get nails;

Go forward;

Use the hairpin on the grave stone;

Take the wooden part;

Go back to the green pool in the desert area;

Use the rubber glove in the pool;

Get an electric fish;

Go right twice and then head left;

Put the electric fish in the cage;

Take the cage with bait and the bracelet;

Go left twice and the forward x3 to the mermaid statue;

Place the bracelet on the statue;

Take the key;

Go back;

Use the key on the box on the plinth;

Take the scoop;

Open the book and take the drawing and puzzle pieces;

Place the puzzle pieces on the chest and rearrange;

Take the lever;

Place the drawing down and select the pieces as shown;

Combine the spearhead and the long stick to get an arrow;

Go back then head right;

Use the scoop in the water to get a pearl;

Go back and then head straight twice;

Place the pearl in the golden puzzle and rearrange.

Golden Pearl Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Take the layout part;

Go to the hunter’s house;

Use the lever on the box;

Take the jack;

Head to the Black Lake;

Place the jack on the broken wooden machine and select it;

Place the boards and nails and use the hammer to secure;

Place the arrow;

Go forward.

Chapter 6: The Settlement

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

The final chapter of Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side and the story is almost complete…

Use the hammer on the chest;

Take the oil and the cloth;

Go forward;

Take the whip;

Take the knitting needle;

Use the branch on the flame and get a torch;

Read the paper to the left;

Take the stone symbol;

Use the oil and torch in the gutter to create fire;

Use the stone symbol on the bridge;

Go to the swan;

Use the whip on the swan and get the arrow;

Go down;

Use the knitting needle to open the small door and get the ink;

Go down;

Use the arrow to get the diamond from the skull;

Go forward then right and forward again;

Use the cloth, ink, feather and knife on the colored glass door;

Get templates of missing fragments of the glass window;

Use the templates and the diamond to create colored glass fragments;

Place the fragments in the gaps;

Take the handle;

Go to the house;

Use the handle and go in;

Use the tar and stick the mirror pieces back together;

Open the chets;

Use the knife to open the sack and get the stone head;

Remove the cover on the left;

Place the layout part and restore all other parts (they glow when you tap on them);

Get the hook;

Head back to the precipice;

Use the hook to get the ring from the branch;

Go down twice;

Go right the forward and head left;

Place the ring on the puzzle on the floor;

Move the ring along the glowing path;

Tap the lock on the chest.

Chest Lock Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the chest lock puzzle;

Take the lever and read the note;

Go down and then head forward;

Use lever by the waterfall;

Go through;

Talk to the person;

Go forward;

Take the hammer;

Walk down;

Use the hammer on the hatch and open the door;

Take the broom, sieve, and rope with hook;

Use the knife on the meat;

Go forward;

Use the piece of meat to distract the dog;

Place the stone head on the door;

Use the sieve in the pond;

Take the wooden part.

Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side Hidden Object Puzzle 8

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the ladle in the potion to get half a mask; Place the bat figurine from the table in the candle holder; Place the mask in the box to get the bird skull shape; Place the bird skull in the green book; Find all 8 skulls in the book- large, small, human and animal- and get the code; Use the code to unlock the owl lock and get the snake; Use the snake on the other small box lid; The key opens the desk drawer; Place the chess figurines in the spaces provided; Place the ring in the lion on the cage; Take the wooden part.

Go down x3 and head left;

Place the wooden parts on the door.

Wooden Flower Door Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Five-BN Games via Twinfinite

Collect all circle parts;

Take the gas;

Go down and then forward twice;

Talk to the person;

Use the gas on the dog;

Go forward;

Use the rope and hook on the tree base;

Use the well and handle;

Take the dog foot figurine;

Go down;

Use the dog foot figurine on the pack on the dog’s back;

Take the key;

Go down;

Use the broom on the debris to the right;

Use the candle on the fire;

Use the knife to open the tent;

Open the lamp and place the candle inside;

Use the key on the case and take the tile;

Go forward x2;

Shift the tiles to move the blue block to the blue area and the red block to the red area.

That concludes Darkness and Flame: The Darkside walkthrough! Next up check out another Darkness and Flame walkthrough.

