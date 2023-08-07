How to Solve Stone Disc Puzzle in Defiled Temple in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of quests tied to both the main story and optional tasks, but not all of them are as simple as walking from point A to Point B. Some require you to solve puzzles, and the one found in the Defiled Temple of Selune is particularly tricky. Given this, you wouldn’t be blamed for struggling to figure out how to solve the Stone Disc puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Defiled Temple Stone Disc Puzzle Solution

Found in the Defiled Temple via the area near Priestess Guts’ room, the Stone Disc puzzle is deceptively simple.

At the center of the room are the Stone Discs you’ll need to interact with, and each has either black or white circle on them to represent moons and eclipses. These Discs and their circles can overlap with each other in a cross shape at the center, and rotating any of the Discs will cause the circles in the cross section to be passed between the Stone Discs. This allows them to be passed from one Disc to another, which can allow you to create a different pattern than what you start with.

Your goal is to rotate them so that they create a pattern akin to a lunar cycle. More specifically: The top Disc needs to be filled with white circles while the bottom disc is filled with black circles. We found it to be easiest to rotate the black eclipses into the bottom circle, as the rest of the puzzle falls into place once this is done.

To do this quickly, move your black circle of choice toward the overlapping cross section. Once it’s in this area, rotate it until it’s inside the bottom Stone Disc and then rotate the bottom Disc to take it out of the overlapping cross section. Rinse and repeat with all four black circles, and you should end up with all four in the bottom Disc. A new passageway will open up to you shortly after, and the pizzle will be solved.

What Do You Get for Solving the Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

As for where the passageway leads, it’s fairly worthwhile. This secret pathway leads to the Underdark, which serves as one of two alternative options you can use to bypass a dangerous stretch of land and reach a new part of the main questline in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, it isn’t for the under-leveled or faint of heart. The area is lousy with traps, dangerous enemies, and other threats that can decimate parties. Not only that, but a poorly-planned run through the area can leave your supplies depleted and your characters exhausted, which isn’t ideal for the challenges that lie after it.

On the plus side though, this path is necessary to progress Shadowheart‘s companion quest and contains plenty of valuable loot. If either of these sound interesting to you, it may be worth the risks entailed.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 Stone Disc Puzzle in the Defiled Temple and how to solve it. For more on the game, check out any of our other relevant articles down below.