Should You Open the Caravan Strongbox in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

The Find the Missing Shipment quest showcases a treasure chest that can be opened or given to the Zhentarim gang. Each decision can benefit you in various ways, but like all Baldur’s Gate 3 choices, there are consequences as well. To help you with selection, we’ll explain what happens when you open the Caravan Strongbox by showing you both outcomes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Open the Caravan Strongbox Decision

Those who open the chest will receive an Iron Flask with a Spectator inside, Gold, and a random item. However, players won’t be able to access Zhentarim Hideout safely, as Zarys will deem you a threat when doing so. With that being said, it’s best not to open the Caravan Strongbox since the rewards for this option are much better, including the Harold Crossbow and lower prices for Brem’s shop.

Besides the valuables, the hideout features two quests you can participate in: Find the Missing Shipment and Free the Artist. Brem’s selection will also be updated with more exclusive products like armor, weapons, and potions.

You can still open the Caravan Strongbox to obtain the Spectator or sell the flask for 254 Gold. When players release the creature, they must survive its brutal attacks to earn XP, but it won’t provide any additional rewards. Furthermore, you can unleash the Spectator to take down opponents in the surrounding area.

How to Open Caravan Strongbox in Baldur’s Gate 3

To open the chest, you must roll a D20 with the Sleight of Hand Dexterity check. You can attempt this interaction multiple times by using Inspirations points or the Thieves’ Tool, as well as re-loading your last save for another chance. Nevertheless, a few enemies will stand in your way, so you must get rid of them to clear the pathway.

For example, players can persuade the Gnolls to eliminate the Zhentarim members after they roll a successful ability check. You can also fight both groups of opponents to gather more XP for your party, or you can drag the box into your inventory for a later time.

Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of the Caravan Strongbox decision, and you can get more help with choices by learning about Raphael’s deal. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional Baldur’s Gate 3 content.