Where to Find Zhentarim Hideout Location in BG3

The Zhentarim are an elite group of mercenaries who can get you just about anything for your travels. You can encounter this team by locating the Zhentarim Hideout, which can only be accessed through a secret doorway. So, if you want to search for this destination in Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ll show you where to find their base.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Zhentarim Hideout Location

The entrance to Zhentarim Hideout can be found at the coordinates ‘X: -111, Y: 612’ at Waukeen’s Rest. You can also unlock this location through the Find the Missing Shipment quest, which can help the gang with a recent cargo incident. However, the doorway will be blocked with a few crates, so you must drag them out of the way.

If you aren’t sure which building to look for, it will be the structure with three wooden crates in front of it.

Once inside, you’ll encounter the character Salazon, and you can use ability checks or the Detect Thoughts spell to access the hatch near him. Those who persuade him enough will get the key to a wardrobe inside the Zhentarim Basement at the coordinates ‘X:382, -258.’

Players must climb down to the bottom floor of the basement to open the hidden doorway.

To avoid getting injured by traps, you can convince Zarys to let you pass with another ability check. Players can still get by without a successful roll, or they can reload their last save to try again. As a result, you can speak to Brem to begin the Free the Artist quest or trade with him for some valuables. You can also talk to Zarys to begin the Find the Missing Shipment quest if you haven’t done so already.

Now that you know how to find the Zhentarim Hideout, you can start on another quest with our Rescue the Trapped Man guide.