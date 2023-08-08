How to Rescue the Trapped Man in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Rescue the Trapped Man quest requires players to look around a burning building for Benryn as they search for other survivors. You’ll need to act fast to save everyone from the scorching flames, or you will fail the mission. In this guide, we’ll help you stop this from happening by showing you how to save Benryn from the fires.

How to Find the Trapped Man in Baldur’s Gate 3

To save the Trapped Man, you must quickly go to the second floor to find him on the right side of the burning building (to the right of the main group.) You’ll see a set of stairs in the central room after you break down the door, so be sure to direct the party towards it to make it in time. From there, players will notice Benryn under some debris, and you can speak with him to roll a Strength or Investigation ability check.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you aren’t successful in your roll, you may want to reload your last save to try the procedure again. Then, players must guide Benryn out of the building to get him to safety. It’s best to avoid fiery pathways to reduce the risk of lowering his health bar. Or, players can throw water at flames to get rid of them entirely.

Once Benryn has been rescued, you must help him search for his wife to complete the remainder of the quest.

How to Find Miri in Baldur’s Gate 3

Miri can be found on the second floor inside the house toward the left of the burning building. Unfortunately, she didn’t survive the attacks, so you’ll need to Benryn the bad news

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you speak to Benryn, he won’t believe you, and you’ll need to return to her body to prove your discovery. While here, players can use the Speak to the Dead ability, which can be unlocked during the Investigate the Ruins quest. You can ask her five questions to assist you with the last objective, centering around a missing Dowry.

How to Find the Dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3

Based on Miri’s last words, you can locate the Dowry in a barn, which will be blocked with a fiery path near her location.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can use water to make the roadway safer and then enter the structure on the right side to search through a pile of hay.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If all characters fail the Perception check, you can set up camp to place another member in your party, as they may have more luck than others. In return, players will acquire the Dowry Ring, which can either be returned to Benryn or kept for loot.

Now that you know how to rescue the Trapped Man, you can prepare for the next quest with our Spectator boss guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover more Baldur's Gate 3 content.