Grinding is always a slow and tedious process, even if we are talking about shooters. Most online shooters nowadays feature a level-up feature for all your weapons, so that you can unlock further features and attachments, along with the classic damage boost. So if you’re wondering how to get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant, we are here to explain all about it.

How to Get XDefiant XP and Weapon Boosts

Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of good news on this front. While you do get five 20-minute Weapon boosters when starting out, once you run out, then you are left on your own on how to get more. One way to unlock other boosters is by leveling up your Battle Pass, which is mainly done by competing in matches and completing challenges.

Still, there are other ways to get some free XP Boosters. One is to watch, on Ubisoft’s Twitch channel, the livestream of the XDefiant All-Star Series. This started airing on May 21, between 9 am to 11 am PT. All the way from May 21 until the end of the First Season (July 2) watching more than 30 minutes of Twitch live steams to earn you an XP Booster.

If you’re in a rush to get other boosters, your best bet is to purchase the Premium Battle Pass. This allows you access to both XP and Weapon Boosters. The price for the Battle Pass is 700 XCoins, which amounts to approximately $7. It’s not an unreasonable price, since you get to unlock many cosmetic items, and boosters and also get some coins back.

How To Level Up Weapons in XDefiant

The key to leveling up weapons in XDefiant is simple. If you have a Weapon XP Booster, make sure to use it before diving into a match. Still, do remember that XP Boosters cannot be used more than once and have a limited time slot. Try to grind your weapon of choice in as many matches as possible. This might be easier said than done, though. Many players have been reporting difficulties getting into the servers or having no luck with matchmaking.

Still, that is all there is to it! Just know it’ll take some time to level up all of the 40 different weapons. Along with unlocking new features and enhancing damage, every new weapon level unlocked comes with new attachments that you can use with your guns. On the bright side, there aren’t that many weapons yet that can be used in the game. It shouldn’t take you too long to level up your favorite.

That is all we have for you on how to get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant. For more information on the game, check out our guides on all weapon mastery challenges and Steam Deck compatibility.

