Is XDefiant Steam Deck Compatible?

Playing with your friends at home is always great fun, especially if you find a good competitive shooter that you can all play with. But what about bringing that same slice of fun on the go? That’d be even better. That’s why many players are wondering whether XDefiant is Steam Deck compatible. Can the Ubisoft shooter run decently on Valve’s handheld? Keep reading and we’ll tell you all you need to know.

Is XDefiant Steam Deck Verified?

The short answer is that XDefiant can be played on Steam Deck, but not natively. As the name of the handheld might suggest, the Steam Deck can only run Steam games out of the box. If you are familiar with XDefiant then you might know it is not part of the Steam store, but it is only on Ubisoft Connect. For the moment, at least.

What you need to do is install Lutris first and then run XDefiant through it. Here are the steps in particular that you need to follow to run XDefiant:

Exit the Steam store and go to Desktop.

Open the Discover Store, search for “Lutris” and install it.

Now open the program and install Ubisoft Connect.

Sign in to your Ubisoft account (or create it if you don’t have one).

Install XDefiant.

Launch the game.

If you find that you are having problems running the game, go into Lutris’ settings. In particular, check that both Easy Anti Cheat and BattlEye are enabled, in the options for Ubisoft Connect. This is because XDefiant uses anti-cheat technology for PvP games. This is something that clashes with the native operating system of the Steam Deck. Still, the game should run pretty fine on the default graphics settings.

That’s all we have for you on XDefiant’s Steam Deck compatibility. For more tips and tricks on the game, definitely do check out our other guides, such as the search for XDefiant codes and all its game modes explained.

