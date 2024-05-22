XDefiant Best Weapons Tier List (May 2024)

XDefiant is still fairly unbalanced, so the meta is emerging fairly quickly. We’ve analyzed all the guns in the game and worked out which ones are the strongest. So, scroll down and see our findings in our definitive XDefiant best weapons tier list.

Recommended Videos

Best XDefiant Weapons – Tier List

Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite Image Source: TierMaker via Twinfinite

Ranking Weapons S ACR 6.8, MK 20 SSR, MP7, M249, M44, RPK-74, TAC-50 A AK47, Double Barrel, M60, P90, SVD, Vector .45 ACP, 93R B MP5A2, M9, M4A1, M870 C AA-12, M1911, M16A4 D D50, MDR, 686 Magnum XDefiant best weapons tier list updated as of May 2024

Tier List Summary

S Tier

ACR 6.8 : Jack-of-all-trades, really. The recoil is borderline non-existent, which allows you to beam people in the head. Probably the best gun in the game right now, together with the MK 20.

: Jack-of-all-trades, really. The recoil is borderline non-existent, which allows you to beam people in the head. Probably the best gun in the game right now, together with the MK 20. MK 20 SSR : You just need the heavy barrel (level 25 unlock) to make this gun slap. Then, it becomes a two-tap machine.

: You just need the heavy barrel (level 25 unlock) to make this gun slap. Then, it becomes a two-tap machine. MP7 : The most meta SMG in the game. Excellent TTK and maneuverability make it the go-to weapon for the Echelon.

: The most meta SMG in the game. Excellent TTK and maneuverability make it the go-to weapon for the Echelon. M249 : LMGs are the meta weapons right now in XDefiant, and they are dominating the tier list. M249 might be the best of them because it has the highest mobility of all.

: LMGs are the meta weapons right now in XDefiant, and they are dominating the tier list. M249 might be the best of them because it has the highest mobility of all. M44 : It is fairly athletic, though you’ll need to mod it a lot before it becomes really good. It is even better than TAC-50 when fully decked out. Still, you’ll have to grind a lot for that.

: It is fairly athletic, though you’ll need to mod it a lot before it becomes really good. It is even better than TAC-50 when fully decked out. Still, you’ll have to grind a lot for that. RPK-74 : Slightly better than M249, but only when modded. Still meta, though.

: Slightly better than M249, but only when modded. Still meta, though. TAC-50: Much more reliable one-shot than the M44 without any mods. This should be your go-to weapon for defense on open maps – until you max out the M44, that is.

A Tier

AK47 : High damage makes the AK47 extremely satisfying at medium range. However, it kicks a lot more than the ACR, and that’s why I can’t put them in the same tier.

: High damage makes the AK47 extremely satisfying at medium range. However, it kicks a lot more than the ACR, and that’s why I can’t put them in the same tier. Double Barrel : Better than the M870, but not by a large margin. The one-shot is more reliable, but if you miss both your shots, you’re screwed. High-risk, high-reward type of gun and the best shotgun on our XDefiant weapons tier list.

: Better than the M870, but not by a large margin. The one-shot is more reliable, but if you miss both your shots, you’re screwed. High-risk, high-reward type of gun and the best shotgun on our XDefiant weapons tier list. M60 : More damage but much less maneuverability than other LMGs, even when decked out.

: More damage but much less maneuverability than other LMGs, even when decked out. P90 : Better without mods than the Vector, but they are both still a bit worse than MP7 if all are fully modded. Still, it’s amazing TTK out of the box makes it a great weapon early on.

: Better without mods than the Vector, but they are both still a bit worse than MP7 if all are fully modded. Still, it’s amazing TTK out of the box makes it a great weapon early on. SVD : You need to play the Cleaners for the damage buff and get the heavy barrel before it can one-shot in the head. It requires more skill to use than MK 20 SSR, too.

: You need to play the Cleaners for the damage buff and get the heavy barrel before it can one-shot in the head. It requires more skill to use than MK 20 SSR, too. Vector .45 ACP : You’ll need to fully deck out the Vector before it becomes any good. After you do, it’ll start slapping.

: You’ll need to fully deck out the Vector before it becomes any good. After you do, it’ll start slapping. 93R: The best sidearm in the game. If you can hit your shots, it has the highest TTK at ultra-close range in the game, excluding shotguns.

B Tier

MP5A2 : Okayish compared to other weapons, but other SMGs outperform it by a mile.

: Okayish compared to other weapons, but other SMGs outperform it by a mile. M9 : Worse TTK than the M1911, but much more reliable. It’s the go-to secondary weapon in XDefiant before you get 93R.

: Worse TTK than the M1911, but much more reliable. It’s the go-to secondary weapon in XDefiant before you get 93R. M4A1 : Similar to the ACR but somehow worse in almost every relevant aspect. Consider it an upgrade over the MDR, but not a big one.

: Similar to the ACR but somehow worse in almost every relevant aspect. Consider it an upgrade over the MDR, but not a big one. M870: A tiny bit lower damage than the Double Barrel, but it can still one-shot at close range. The lower rate of fire and a higher mag capacity make it a viable option, too. However, it feels a lot less athletic to use.

C Tier

AA-12 : The massive hip-fire spread and the low pellet count and damage make this shotgun very bad. Even against multiple enemies, in which case you’d think this one is better, it’s not. Chances are they’ll all spray you down before you get a kill, and with the other two, you’re probably taking at least one with you.

: The massive hip-fire spread and the low pellet count and damage make this shotgun very bad. Even against multiple enemies, in which case you’d think this one is better, it’s not. Chances are they’ll all spray you down before you get a kill, and with the other two, you’re probably taking at least one with you. M1911 : It’s solid up close, especially with aim-assist. However, the reload is really bad for a gun with only 7 rounds.

: It’s solid up close, especially with aim-assist. However, the reload is really bad for a gun with only 7 rounds. M16A4: If it was possible to one-burst people with it, the M16 would be OP. In its current state, though, it’s borderline garbage and one of the most punishing weapons in XDefiant if you’re bad with it.

D Tier

D50 : Absolutely horrendous to use. The hip-fire accuracy is abysmal, and you can’t even one-tap people in the head. Plus, the body needs three shots. Just don’t use it.

: Absolutely horrendous to use. The hip-fire accuracy is abysmal, and you can’t even one-tap people in the head. Plus, the body needs three shots. Just don’t use it. MDR : It was bad before, and it’s still bad now. The low damage per shot combined with the unimpressive rate of fire make it truly awful to use.

: It was bad before, and it’s still bad now. The low damage per shot combined with the unimpressive rate of fire make it truly awful to use. 686 Magnum: Same performance as the D50.

Well, I hope that fragging out should be that bit easier for you now that you’ve learned what the best weapons are in XDefiant using our tier list. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks, visit the XDefiant hub on our website. You’re sure to find useful stuff there, including how to unlock the DedSec faction and how to play with friends.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more