How to Add Friends in XDefiant: Explained

Ubisoft’s upcoming multiplayer FPS XDefiant plays like an exciting, action-packed mix between Call of Duty and Overwatch that can certainly be a blast to play on your own. However, if you’re looking for a fully cooperative experience, XDefiant is best played with friends. Here’s how to invite and add friends on XDefiant.

How Do You Invite Friends in XDefiant?

If you want to connect with friends while playing, the Social tab is going to be your best friend. First off, from the home screen, click on the Social button (Click in the Left Thumbstick on Xbox). You’ll be greeted with the Party Management screen that has three columns; the left shows your current party, the middle shows your friends list, and the right shows a list of players you recently played with.

Scroll over to the Friends column in the middle. If you’ve already paired your Ubisoft account to your platform of choice (Xbox, for example), all of your currently added friends will show up in this column. You can select one of the names in the list, and if they’re online you can invite them to a party, join them if they have an existing party, view their profile, report them or mute them, if you really felt that way. You can also invite players that you recently played with if you select their names in the right-hand column.

How Do You Add New Friends in XDefiant?

If you want to add friends that are not already connected, scroll all the way to the end of your friends list and select Add Friends. The game will redirect you to Ubisoft Connect — yes, even if you’re on Xbox it’ll make you download the app — and from there you can go to Friends and Groups, click on Add Friend and type in the username of whoever you’re looking for. Once they appear, just click on Add to Friends to send them an invite.

That’s really all there is for how to add friends on XDefiant. The game’s Open Session is going on until June 23, so if you’re interested in trying out some of the action before the game officially drops for free later this summer on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, be sure to check it out so you don’t have to wait. For more guides and error code fixes for the game, check out some of the guides below.

