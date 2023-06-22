Is XDefiant Down? How To Check Server Status

Ubisoft

It’s always frustrating when a game’s servers are struggling – whether it’s down to a technical hitch, too many people trying to access them or something else entirely. If you’re struggling to log in to XDefiant’s servers, here are a few ways to check the server status and whether they’re currently down.

XDefiant Server Status

Per Ubisoft’s XDefiant Server Status webpage, the game’s servers are all up and functioning as expected. There were significant problems with the second beta on June 21, prompting a public response from the devs at Ubisoft.

They said: “We’re aware of server issues and are investigating fixes to stabilize the servers. We will have an update soon – thank you for your patience in the meantime!”

We're aware of server issues and are investigating fixes to stabilize the servers.



We will have an update soon – thank you for your patience in the meantime! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 21, 2023

A similar response came from Mark Rubin, executive producer at Ubisoft San Francisco working on XDefiant. He explained they were down to “metric overload” and confirmed afterwards that the issues should largely be resolved.

We just pushed out a server patch that should improve the server connection issues. Thank you all so much for playing through the issues. It really is helping a lot! — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) June 22, 2023

How To Check XDefiant Server Status

There are various ways you can check the XDefiant server status. Unsurprisingly, the sources above are some of the most reliable.

The official XDefiant Twitter account will release prompt updates as and when the game’s servers are struggling. Mark Rubin has also been prominent in community management and interaction, so he is worth a follow to keep tabs on the game’s network and its status more broadly.

Ubisoft’s official XDefiant support page will also be updated as and when there are issues.

Finally, DownDetector is usually reliable, collating player reports into various sites and games constantly. It shows ‘spikes’ in error reports when servers are struggling.

Server issues are frustrating for all players. It’s certainly more understandable given XDefiant’s newness, with the devs explicitly referencing server stability when they unveiled the second open session at Ubisoft Forward. There’s probably no better way to prepare for the game’s full release than letting a pre-launch open session stress servers out and give the teams behind the scenes an idea of what to expect and how to solve prevailing issues.

That’s all there is to know about XDefiant’s server status and how to check it. Be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for everything XDefiant, including what we expect from pre-season and Year 1!

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts