Ubisoft has finally re-entered the competitive multiplayer FPS realm with XDefiant, a surprisingly entertaining arena shooter centered around a handful of different factions. With tight gunplay, well-designed maps, and a satisfying gameplay loop, it’s easy to see why folks are excited. But for those who’re on the hunt for the best M4A1 loadout in XDefiant, look no further. Let’s get straight into it!

XDefiant — Best M4A1 Loadout

Much like Call of Duty, XDefiant employs a loadout system where players can customise and tweak their weapons, equipment, and grenades. Here, you’ll be able to swap out up to five different Attachments for your Primary weapon, while also getting an overview of its overall stats, too.

To help you get an edge over the competition on the battlefield, here are our choice picks for the M4A1 assault rifle:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Recon

: Recon Optics : Reflex

: Reflex Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Firstly, we’d recommend the Barrel Extender for your Muzzle attachment as it buffs your range by 10% during short and medium range confrontations, which will be the bulk of your encounters in the game. While this does see your recoil recovery and sprint-shoot time take a slight hit, the advantages far outweigh the downsides.

Next up, we’d opt for the Recon Barrel as it helps to keep you off enemy radars, while also giving your ADS (aim down sights) a wee buff. Optics-wise, it’s really down to personal preference, but we tend to gravitate towards the ol’ faithful Reflex red dot sight.

Meanwhile, the Quick Mag ups your ammo capacity by +5 and boosts your reload speed by 15%, which is always welcome. And lastly, we’d go with the Heavy Grip as it improves your ADS hit flinch by 10% and gives your horizontal recoil a slight upgrade of 2.5%, meaning you’ll be able to be more accurate while you’re under fire.

Of course, personal preference does often come into play with things like this, but these are our recommendations for helping you get that all-important dub on the battlefield in XDefiant.

And with that, we conclude our guide on the best M4A1 loadout in XDefiant. For more, here’s how to claim Twitch drops as well as all the factions in the game. Otherwise, feel free to browse our further coverage down below before you go.

