How to Unlock DedSec Faction in XDefiant

The new FPS XDefiant is a celebration of all of Ubisoft’s franchises, including the Watch Dogs series. The game has different factions themed after Ubisoft series, including the righteous hacker group DedSec. For details on how to unlock the DedSec faction in XDefiant, we’ve got you covered.

How to Get XDefiant DedSec Faction

There are two different methods of unlocking DedSec in XDefiant:

Purchase with XCoins

Complete Major Challenge objective

If you’re happy to spend some real-life cash in XDefiant, getting the DedSec faction is easy. When you click on DedSec, you have two purchase options. You can either spend 1,000 XCoins on unlocking the faction overall, or 2,500 XCoins to get the faction, all three of its characters, plus some cosmetic items.

The only free way of getting DedSec is to complete its corresponding Major Challenge quest. This requires you to earn 700,000 XP total across your playtime in the game. It’s no easy feat by any means, as an average match will net you between 7,000-10,000 XP without factoring in time-limited boosts. It takes an awful lot of grinding, but it is a free alternative.

XDefiant DedSec Faction Features & Abilities

Once you’ve used either method of unlocking the DedSec faction, you can start using its abilities. As you’d expect, they come with tech-focused abilities and moves, with the ability to hack enemy items and send out drones.

Faction Ability Description Ultra: Lockout AoE attack that disrupts the enemy team’s HUD, minimaps, and abilities. Passive Trait: Fabricator Duplicates any devices spawned into the map. Ability: Spiderbot Deploys a robot that locates and stuns the closest nearby enemy. Ability: Hijack Hacks into enemy equipment and makes it work for your team.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using the DedSec faction in XDefiant! For more on the game, read up on how to fix the Victor 01 error and the latest XDefiant codes. We’ve also got guides on the best M4A1 build and all preseason challenges.

