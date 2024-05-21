XDefiant has officially launched, but unfortunately players all around the world are having trouble accessing the highly-anticipated first-person shooter. Here’s how to fix the ‘Can’t Find Game’ error in XDefiant.

How to Fix ‘Can’t Find Game’ in XDefiant

There are a few different issues which could be causing the error. Unfortunately, not all of these issues have an easy fix.

The first possible cause could be server issues. This should be expected, as XDefiant incorporates characters from a variety of Ubisoft’s popular IPs, and has been hyped up for some time. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything that can be done to resolve this issue from the player’s side of things. In short, too many people are trying to access the game at once for the servers to handle.

The good news is that the developers are aware of the issue, and are likely to be working to fix the issue as soon as possible to get as many people playing as they can. You can easily check whether XDefiant is currently having server problems by visiting Ubisoft’s website, or XDefiant’s social media channels.

We're aware that some players are unable to join a game- please bear with us while we look into servers and matchmaking! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 21, 2024

Another possibility is that the issue could be on the player’s side of things. Resetting your internet or restarting your system may allow you to access the game.

It’s also possible that the download itself may have a corrupted file. If this is the case, you may continue to see this error even after following the above steps. Deleting, and then reinstalling the game may let you access it. However, as this is the lengthiest – and most drastic – solution of the three, you should always attempt the other options first.

