Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Find the Missing Shipment Quest Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 has absolutely no shortage of side quests for the player to embark on, and many of them pop up right around every corner during your journey through Faerun. One such side quest is Find the Missing Shipment, which requires a good amount of strategy to reap the rewards. If you’re wondering how to go about completing it, here is our handy guide for how to complete the Find the Missing Shipment quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Pick Up the Find the Missing Shipment Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

This particular side quest can be found during Act I, and primarily takes place in the vicinity of the Risen Road. Upon crossing the broken bridge and reaching a crossroads at (X:-10,Y:513), you’ll have the opportunity to take either the left pathway, the way forward, or the one to the right. The road straight ahead of you ignores the quest entirely, so you can nix that.

Essentially, you want to pick either the left or right path to pursue this quest in one of two different main methods.

If you go left, you’ll soon find Waukeen’s Rest, and also the Zhentarim Hideout. If you know how to find it, you can talk to Zarys inside who will initiate the quest.

If you head right, you’ll quickly come across a scene of carnage, with dead Hyenas littering the ground amongst a wiped out caravan. Looting the Dead Caravan Agent nearby will give you the Shipment Orders note, which triggers the quest.

Alternatively, you can also use ‘Speak with the Dead’ on the Caravan Agent to find out what happened that way, if you have the ability.

Of these routes, the second is the easier one, particularly if you know how best to deal with the imminent threat ready to ambush you. You’ll notice that many of the hyenas look bloated, while one noticeably is not. This is the one you want to interact with straight away. As the cutscene narrates, it will give you the following options for dealing with the animal:

‘Try to comfort the Hyena’

‘Step back and watch what happens’

‘[Melee Attack] Strike while the beast is vulnerable’

‘Leave’

Immediately you’ll want to choose to kill it, as if you don’t, a Gnoll will burst out from its body and attack you. On top of that, before it does, it’ll run up a hill and get the attention of other Gnolls who will then rush you altogether. Not a good situation to get yourself into.

After you kill it, quickly go around and take care of all the other Hyenas before they also give birth to more Gnolls. This helps minimize how many you have to fight for the remainder of the quest by a good margin. Once they’re dealt with, make sure you pick up the Shipment Orders note from the Dead Caravan Agent to officially start the ‘Find the Missing Shipment’ quest.

How to Complete the Find the Missing Shipment Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The next move is to deal with the Gnolls camped on top of the hill, and luring them down to the pathway can make the fight easier. Defeat them all, then make your way to a nearby cave (X:31,Y:591) where the last of the Gnolls are holding Caravan survivors hostage.

Your primary target here is Filind, a Gnoll who has also been overtaken by an Illthid parasite. This means that you can control her using your own Illthid powers. If you have ‘Hide’ or the ‘Invisibility’ Spell at your disposal, harness one of those to get close to her and gain control immediately before a fight ensues.

As the cutscene progresses, when given the option we recommend choosing ‘Search her mind for the source of the voice’. Next there will be an Illthid Wisdom Skill Check option, with ‘You are of the same pack – command her to devour the other Gnolls’. The difficulty class of this is only 2, making success all too likely, and she’ll run off to attack the other Gnolls, saving you a lot of trouble.

Afterward, she’ll return to you, still hungry and still a threat, but now alone. The clever option now is the Wisdom Skill Check — ‘Dominate her mind, commanding her to feast on herself.’ This one has a difficulty class of 10, and is followed by one more Wisdom Skill Check with a difficulty class of 15.

Should you succeed at both, she’ll literally do as you bid and feast on herself. If you fail, you’ll have to fight her, but as she’s now just one lone Gnoll, the threat is pretty minimal.

After she’s dead, be sure to loot her corpse for the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen, as you’ll need it for a crucial quest line later on in the game.

With that done, head over to the survivors and talk to Rugan. He’ll express his thanks and offer hospitality at the Zhentarim Hideout, which requires a password to get in. Luckily Rugan gives that to you as well, and at that point you can make your way over there down the left-side path mentioned earlier.

Alternatively, if you want to sweeten the deal, you can actually extort Rugan for more gold before you leave. He’ll hesitantly hand some over before sending you on your way.

Use the given password to enter, and speak with Zarys inside to collect your rewards, which includes gold along with the Harold Light Crossbow. Brem will also have an expanded set of wares available for purchase.

That concludes our guide for the Find the Missing Shipment quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this useful in completing another exciting side quest, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

