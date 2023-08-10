What to Do if a Companion Dies in Baldur’s Gate 3

Considering how many situations in Baldur’s Gate 3 easily turn against you, things can get rather precarious. The truth is that, in following its Dungeons & Dragons roots, no one in your party is safe. You could easily lose someone with one bad encounter or a trap that slips by perception checks. However, there are steps to take if a companion dies on your travels through Faerun.

What Happens When a Companion Dies?

Whether it be during combat or exploring, when a companion dies, their body will remain where they fell. If they were knocked over a cliff, they will leave behind a blue Soul Echo orb.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The body or Soul Echo will allow you to loot their inventory so all of their belongings are not permanently lost. From here, you have a few options.

How to Resurrect a Dead Companion

Scroll of Revivify

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you have a Scroll of Revivify in your inventory (or if the deceased did), you can use it on the Soul Echo to revive your companion. They will return with one single HP, so it’s best to do this at the end of the battle, if possible. If you open up the actions on the scroll, you can even use it from their inventory without too many extra steps. Just choose Cast Spell (Your Character’s Name).

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Revivify Spell

As the Revivify Scrolls can be hard to find, there is an alternative in the form of the actual spell. However, it’s not something that a character will just know. It’s a level three spell, meaning a character will have to be level five to be able to learn it. Clerics and Paladins are the primary options for this, which means a level five Shadowheart will be able to. Though, getting to level five takes a fair bit of time, so you might not be at that point when a companion goes down.

Withers

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can speak to Withers at camp, and he will be able to perform a resurrection. This isn’t a cheap request, though, as it will cost you 200 gold.

Can a Main Character Die?

Your main character isn’t any different from the rest of the party; they can also meet their end. The process to bring them back is the exact same as the above, so you don’t need to worry.

Should the unfortunate happen and you do witness a companion die, at least you’ll know what to do. For some Baldur’s Gate 3 equipment guides (to keep your companions alive), check out our links below.