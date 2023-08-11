Should You Accept Raphael’s Deal in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents you with a plethora of ways to deal with your Illithid Parasite, but not every method is a good one. Case in point: A charming devil named Raphael will approach you saying he can help you, but needs something in return. Out of everyone you meet though, he seems the most likely to be able to actually cure you. As such, you’re probably wondering: Should you accept Raphael’s deal in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Raphael’s Deal: Choices and Outcomes, Explained

While it may be enticing, we highly recommend that you don’t accept Raphael’s deal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Though he may be able to help you with your own Illithid Parasite in exchange for the crown that controls the Elder Brain — and will sweeten the deal with the Orphic Hammer — his intentions are far from noble. Should he get the crown, it’s likely he’ll use it for all manner of evil deeds.

The game doesn’t hide this fact, either. Members of your party and even the Narrator herself note that Raphael’s deal is a bad one, and will reiterate this fact if you take it. This remains true regardless of their typical alignments, with even the more cut-throat among them in agreement that this isn’t a good course of action.

Plus, the Demon he sends you after doesn’t go down easily. You’ll need to clear several difficult skill checks to weaken him, and failing to do so results in a brutal boss fight that can devastate your party and cost you valuable resources in the late game.

Refusing the deal, meanwhile, leads to plenty of benefits. The majority of your companions will gain approval of you if you turn Raphael down, and you’ll still be able to deal with the Illithid Parasite through other means. Likewise, you can defeat the Elder Brain on your own despite what Raphael tells you, and clear the game with a much happier ending sans any devil contract hanging over your head.

How to Get the Orphic Hammer Without Accepting the Deal

To top it all off, you can even get the Orphic Hammer despite not making the deal. Should you complete the Gauntlet of Shar without killing Yurgir, he’ll give you the information you need to break into Raphael’s house and take the Hammer free of charge. Raphael’s opinion of you will obviously tank, but you’ll be clear of any debt to him and won’t have to worry about any repercussions.

We could go on, but the point remains: You don’t stand to gain much by accepting Raphael’s offer. Unless you’re determined to see how it affects the story, it is not worth considering and should be avoided at all costs.

