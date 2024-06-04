How to Get Into Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Alpha & Beta

Ever since the release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the game has seen a dedicated modding community with full support. Larian Studios even promised official mod tools in the future. Finally, some news and progress has been shared. Now, players can sign up and test the mod tools before release. Follow along below for all you’ll need to know about signing up for the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding alpha & beta.

How to Sign Up For Baldur’s Gate 3 Modding Alpha & Beta

Revealed in a news post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page, Larian Studios has finally given eager fans and mod enthusiasts some information regarding the progression with their official BG3 mod toolkit. The mod toolkit is set to arrive in September 2024, with the release of Patch #7.

Getting Into Alpha

The testing for Patch #7 is split into a two-phase process, with Larian choosing to first share the mod toolkit with a small selection of authors from the BG3 modding community in a closed alpha stage. This closed alpha began on June 3, 2024, with mod authors attempting to recreate their mods with the toolkit, as well as play around with the possibilities and highlight any bugs. As such, entry to this alpha has now closed.

While some mods that don’t meet the criteria, such as NSFW or script-heavy mods, won’t be officially supported through the official pipeline, there will still be the option to mod outside of the pipeline. This just means that these mods can still be packed locally with the mod.io toolset Larian is setting up, and then uploaded to other mod distribution platforms.

Getting Into Beta

Following the closed alpha with mod authors, Larian Studios will be holding a secondary closed beta in July. This is for any users who wish to give the mod toolkit an early try. However, this second closed beta will have limited space, and be capped at around 1,000 players. Those who are interested will need to register for a chance to claim their spot. Links to register should be advertised by Larian closer to the time, so be sure to keep your eyes out.

Unfortunately, this opportunity is restricted to PC players only. Official BG3 mod support will be rolled out in phases. It’ll begin with PC before eventually coming to Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation. Players who are lucky enough to make it into this secondary closed beta will have a chance to playtest the mods created by the team in the first closed beta and see how the toolkit streamlines the BG3 modding process as a whole.

