How to Get Enigmatic Sigil in Devas of Creation

Need help getting the Enigmatic Sigil in Devas of Creation? This elusive item in the Roblox RPG is crucial for some of the high-level crafting recipes in the game, so you’ll need to stock up on as many as possible. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get them and what they do!

Where to Find Enigmatic Sigil in Devas of Creation

You can buy an Enigmatic Sigil from the Lillian Graindove in Virdis town.

To find her location, head into Virdis via the main gates near the wilderness where you first spawn. Then, proceed down the main path and head southwest when the road forks to the left. Inside, Lillian Graindove will be sitting at a counter in the corner.

Press the G key and the ‘Buy grocery’ dialog option to speak to the NPC and browse the wares on offer. Chief among them is the Enigmatic Sigil, costing 400 Gems to buy. It’s down as a Rare item, meaning you wouldn’t expect it to be any cheaper!

Other than that, you could join the Devas of Creation Discord server and request a trade for the Enigmatic Sigil in the trading channel. This may cost you in-game resources and items instead of gems, so it just depends on how stocked up your inventory is.

How to Use Enigmatic Sigil

Rather than having a baked-in game utility, Enigmatic Sigils in Devas of Creation are items used in crafting. For example, the Full Samurai armor set requirs 18 Enigmatic Sigils, alongside 50 Alloys and 14 Emeralrite.

As such, you’ll always need to have more than one Enigmatic Sigil in your inventory if you want to upgrade to top-level items. This will inevitably cost a lot of gems, so we’d recommend redeeming as many Devas of Creation codes as you can.

