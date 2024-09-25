Anime Chaos Simulator Codes [RELEASE] (September 2024)

Updated: September 25, 2024 We found codes!

Recommended Videos

Progress in ACS is slow, and getting better champions and characters can often take a long time. So, having some extra coins for rolls or gems to upgrade the training dummy would be a life-saver, wouldn’t it? Well, we got you. Scroll down for the complete list of codes for Anime Chaos Simulator, which you can use to kick your progress into overdrive!

All Active Anime Chaos Simulator Codes

BUGSFIX : Power Potion I, Gems Potion I (New)

: Power Potion I, Gems Potion I TRIALFIX : 200 Dungeon Tokens (New)

: 200 Dungeon Tokens SUBMEDTW : 500 Gems, Gems Potion I (New)

: 500 Gems, Gems Potion I RELEASE: 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Chaos Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in ACS

Image Source: MK’ Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: MK’ Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: MK’ Studio via Twinfinite

Open Anime Chaos Simulator on Roblox. Open the Shop using the shopping cart button on the left. Scroll all the way down to the Codes section. Type or copy-paste your code into the input field. Press Redeem to exchange the code for freebies.

Related Article: Anime Hero Simulator Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in Anime Chaos Simulator is spelling mistakes. That’s because codes can be quite long sometimes and mix letters and numbers. The best way to avoid them is to copy-paste the codes and not type them out.

Also, if you’re positive your spelling was fine, then there is a chance that the code you used was already claimed on your account or expired. If any of those two things happen, you’ll get an appropriate notification at the bottom of your screen.

How to Get More ACS Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, the two best places for that are the MK’ Studio Roblox group and the ACS Discord server. However, you’ll probably have to scroll through dozens of irrelevant announcements to find them. So, if you want to save time and avoid unnecessary notifications, bookmark this post instead and check on it once in a while to see whether there are new codes.

That does it for our list of codes for the Anime Chaos Simulator. To get codes for other popular and up-and-coming titles, such as Lost Souls, RNG Odyssey, and My Anime Life, visit the Roblox category on our website.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy