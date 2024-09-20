Anime Hero Simulator Codes [+1] (September 2024)

Updated: September 20, 2024 We added more codes!

Daily rewards and spins are nice, but there have to be more free bonuses in Anime Hero Simulator, right? Well, there are codes, though finding them isn’t easy. Still, we went out and collected them all so you don’t have to. Scroll down to check out our complete list of codes for Anime Hero Simulator.

All Active Anime Hero Simulator Codes

update6 : 500 Gold, 5 Job Books (New)

: 500 Gold, 5 Job Books update5 : Out of Print Ornament (New)

: Out of Print Ornament like2000 : 500 Gold, 5 Job Books (New)

: 500 Gold, 5 Job Books update3 : 500 Gold, 5 Job Books (New)

: 500 Gold, 5 Job Books Update2 : 500 Gold, 5 Job Books (New)

: 500 Gold, 5 Job Books Update1 : 500 Gold, 5 Job Books (New)

: 500 Gold, 5 Job Books DiscordWelcome : 1K Gold (New)

: 1K Gold welcome: 1K Gold (New)

Expired Anime Hero Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Hero Simulator

Image Source: Star Ocean via Twinfinite

Open Anime Hero Simulator on Roblox. Open the Shop on the left. Click on Codes on the bottom left of the Shop menu. Paste or type your code into the input field. Click Get Reward to redeem the code and get the free bonuses.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled code : Codes for Anime Hero Simulator are case-sensitive and often long, mixing uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers. So, it’s best you copy-paste them instead of typing them out.

: Codes for Anime Hero Simulator are case-sensitive and often long, mixing uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers. So, it’s best you copy-paste them instead of typing them out. Expired code : Codes rarely expire for this experience, but there is still a non-zero chance that the developers will deactivate some of them in the future. So, it’s best you use any code you find right away.

: Codes rarely expire for this experience, but there is still a non-zero chance that the developers will deactivate some of them in the future. So, it’s best you use any code you find right away. Previously claimed code: Any code that has previously been claimed on your account will be considered invalid.

How to Get More AHS Codes

The best place to look for more AHS codes is the Star Ocean Discord server. You can also try the Star Ocean Roblox group, though there aren’t many announcements there. Whatever you do, know that you might just be wasting your time, as we check both of those for new codes frequently.

Anyway, that does it for our list of Anime Hero Simulator codes. If you need codes for other sim experiences, including Tank Simulator, Soccer Goal Simulator, and Anime Blast Simulator, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them.

