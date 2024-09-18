Tank Simulator Codes [BETA] (September 2024)

Updated: September 18, 2024 We added all the codes!

Using the weakest tanks and pets will not cut it against the strongest bosses. Plus, it will make flexing on other people in the server impossible! So, if you want some free resources to make those upgrades happen, scroll down and redeem these Tank Simulator codes we found!

All Active Tank Simulator Codes

SPOOKY : Lucky Gem, 300 Gems (New)

: Lucky Gem, 300 Gems 150K : Lucky Gem, 30 Gems (New)

: Lucky Gem, 30 Gems 50KLIKES : Lucky Gem, 100 Gems (New)

: Lucky Gem, 100 Gems 10KLIKES : Lucky Gem, 50 Gems (New)

: Lucky Gem, 50 Gems 6KLIKES : Clover, 40 Gems (New)

: Clover, 40 Gems 4KLIKES : Clover, 30 Gems (New)

: Clover, 30 Gems 1KLIKES : Clover, 40 Gems (New)

: Clover, 40 Gems 100LIKES : Short Swords, 10 Gems (New)

: Short Swords, 10 Gems WELCOME: Short Swords, 50 Gems (New)

Expired Tank Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Tank Simulator

Image Source: Habit Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Habit Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Habit Games via Twinfinite

Open Tank Simulator on Roblox. Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Click on Codes at the bottom. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press Claim to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled code : Codes for Tank Simulator aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, you better double-check them before clicking claim. You can also copy-paste them, which is faster than typing if you’re on a PC.

: Codes for Tank Simulator aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, you better double-check them before clicking claim. You can also copy-paste them, which is faster than typing if you’re on a PC. Already redeemed code : You can claim each code only once. If you try to do it multiple times, you’ll be met with an “Invalid Code” error.

: You can claim each code only once. If you try to do it multiple times, you’ll be met with an “Invalid Code” error. Expired code: Codes for experiences by HabitGames almost never expire, but there is a non-zero chance that the code you tried to use was deactivated at some point.

How to Get More Tank Simulator Codes

The best places to look for more codes are the HabitGames Discord server and the HabitGames Roblox group. However, both seem fairly outdated, and the developers are on some type of hiatus regarding codes and announcements. So, if you want the most accurate code list without having to dig yourself, bookmark this post instead.

That is all we can tell you regarding Tank Simulator codes for now. If you found the codes above useful and need some for other experiences, such as Anime Protect Simulator, Junkyard Tycoon, and Wing RNG, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite to find them.

