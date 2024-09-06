Anime Blast Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 5, 2024 We added the new codes!

Looking for Anime Blast Simulator codes? Well, we did that already, listing our findings right below. Use these codes to get a bunch of bonuses that’ll accelerate your progress, including potions, raid tickets, and golden cards. So, scroll down and let’s get started, shall we?

All Active Anime Blast Simulator Codes

PUNCHCITY : 2 Mushroom Keys, 2 Energy Potions (New)

: 2 Mushroom Keys, 2 Energy Potions DEFENSEDRAGON : 50 Awakened Fragments, 2 Mushroom Keys, 2 Energy Potions (New)

: 50 Awakened Fragments, 2 Mushroom Keys, 2 Energy Potions SORRYFORRANKS : 10 Awakened Fragments, 20 Grimoire Fragments, 1 Energy Potion (New)

: 10 Awakened Fragments, 20 Grimoire Fragments, 1 Energy Potion RELEASE: Raid Ticket, Golden Card, Gems Potion (New)

Expired Anime Blast Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Blast Simulator

Open Anime Blast Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the left. Type or paste your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Expired code : The developers deactivate codes relatively often without any notice. So, the best practice is to claim any code you find ASAP.

: The developers deactivate codes relatively often without any notice. So, the best practice is to claim any code you find ASAP. Already claimed code : If you’ve already claimed a specific code on your account, trying to do it again will be met with an error message.

: If you’ve already claimed a specific code on your account, trying to do it again will be met with an error message. Misspelled code: Double-check your spelling before clicking redeem. You can also just copy-paste the codes, which is also faster if you’re on a PC.

How to Get More Anime Blast Simulator Codes

If you want to look for more codes, visit the ABS Discord Server, where there is even a designated Codes channel. However, know that the developers might remove some codes despite them still working. So, if you want the most complete and up-to-date list, bookmarking this post instead is the way to go.

That’s all we have on codes for Anime Blast Simulator for now. If you need codes for other games, check out the Roblox section on our website to find them. There, you can also find tier lists, values, and other guides for the most popular experiences, including Realm Rampage, TYPE://SOUL, and Anime Defenders.

