Anime Protect Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 5, 2024

Anime Protect Simulator is as big of a grind as any other simulator experience out there, and having boosts will help you out immensely, especially in the early game. Now, it would be cool if you could get some for free, wouldn’t it? Well, you can, and that’s by redeeming the Anime Protect Simulator codes we listed below.

All Active Anime Protect Simulator Codes

FF : 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments (New)

: 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments TROY : 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments (New)

: 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments SOMBRIUSX : 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments (New)

: 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments RELEASE: 25 Fire Fragments, 25 Earth Fragments, 25 Water Fragments (New)

Expired Anime Protect Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Protect Simulator

Open Anime Protect Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes on the left (blue checkmark icon). Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in the Anime Protect Simulator is spelling errors. That’s because codes are often very long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid these errors, simply copy-paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that the code you attempted to claim has already been redeemed on your account or expired. If one of those two things happens, you’ll get an appropriate in-game notification, which basically means that you should just move on to the next code.

How to Get More APS Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, the best place to do that is the Wave Games Discord server. There you can also find other useful game-related information such as update notes, FAQ answers, giveaways, and Trello, Wiki and other links.

Anyway, that does it for our list of codes for the Anime Protect Simulator Roblox experience. Also, don’t forget to bookmark Twinfinite for more codes, tier lists, and other guides, including ones for Anime Defenders, Anime Royale, and Realm Rampage.

