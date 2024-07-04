Learning how to farm Denny in Zenless Zone Zero is crucial if you want to start buying gacha pulls and upgrading your characters. Denny is the base currency in the game, akin to silver in other mobile RPGs. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to really easily farm Denny, so you’ll never be left rubbing two coins together. Let’s take a look at them!

Zenless Zone Zero Denny Farming Tips

The best way to easily farm Denny in Zenless Zone Zero is by organically playing through the story, completing main missions. You generally get Denny as a reward for clearing these missions, and since it gradually opens up new mechanics and features, it’s really a no-brainer to start there.

Once you’ve cleared a decent portion of the game’s story missions, you can pivot to completing one-off quests, called Commissions in-game. These have a varying reward rate, but Denny tends to come quite easily. Doing this will passively increase your Inter-Knot Level, the overall account level in Zenless Zone Zero. Each time you level up you’ll get rewards, which can include Denny.

Elsewhere, from a gameplay perspective, you can earn Denny very early on into the game by completing all of the available Compendium challenges. These act as an unofficial tutorial, providing fairly easy objectives that help you get to grips with the game’s mechanics. Denny is a common reward for these, so it’s worth blasting through them.

Non-Gameplay Methods

There are two ways of getting Denny that are outside of regular gameplay. If you have the cash to burn, you can purchase Denny from the Fading Signal Store. We’d recommend against this since there are bountiful ways of getting it regularly.

Lastly, you can earn AFK Denny by speaking to Bangboo 18 at the video store that acts as Zenless Zone Zero’s base. When activated, you passively earn Denny and other resources even when you aren’t on the game, and can claim them once you log in.

Those are all the best ways to farm Denny in Zenless Zone Zero. For more on the game, be sure to check out our tier list and reroll guide. We’ve also got a Bangboo tier list and W-Engine tier list for the game.

