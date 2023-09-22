How to Do Mbappe Little Brother Celebration in EA FC 24

Scoring a goal is one of the best things about playing EA FC 24, and when it’ is in’s made during an important match, celebrating it in the right way can mean even more. For players who have a preference for signature celebrations, it is doubly important to know just how to pull off those moves of joy when scoring to let the world know where your allegiance lies. On that note, here’s how to do the Mbappe Little Brother celebration in EA FC 24.

Doing the Mbappe Little Brother Celebration in EA FC 24

The signature way in which Mbappe celebrates scoring is the iconic visual of him folding his arms, full of confidence and raring to go again. This signature celebration can be used by both the French player and any other player in the game.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

If you happen to be using Mbappe himself, it is an easy task to celebrate this way. Simply hit X on the PS4 or PS5, the A button on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, or B on the Nintendo Switch to pull off this signature celebration.

As for any other player, the Mbappe Little Brother celebration can be executed by holding L2 and tapping Circle twice on PS4 or PS5, holding LT and double tapping B on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, and holding LZ and tapping A twice for the Switch.

Why do a normal knee slide when you can commemorate scoring a world-class goal against your opponent with one of the most iconic celebrations of the modern era? Now every player will be able to perform in style.

That's everything there is to know about how to do the Mbappe Little Brother celebration in EA FC 24.