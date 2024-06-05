We’re nearing that time again: it’s Euros fever mode. With the European football championship kicking off in mid-June, everyone is looking forward to knowing what is going to happen and who is going to win. But if you really can’t wait, you can also compete yourself in EA FC 24, with a new mode themed around the tournament. Of course, you might be curious to know all about the best teams in EA FC 24 Euros mode.

Recommended Videos

Best Teams in EA FC 24 Euros Mode

The Euro Mode in EA FC 24 will bring about quite a different flavor from the usual gameplay as you’ll only play with national teams. So, in a way, while it might be easier to choose which team close to your heart you might want to lead to victory, perhaps you may, instead, prefer to focus on choosing the ideal winning team. In the latter case, you might want to know more about each team’s strengths and weaknesses.

EA FC 24’s Euro mode will allow you to pick and choose which players you want in the national team. So, we’ll give you a rundown on which teams are already pretty strong to start with, but you might also want to strengthen the team by adding other key players, also based on your personal skills in the game. So, let’s see which teams might have the best chance at making you the winner of this year’s FC 24 Euro tournament.

France

The French are definitely bringing their A game in the Euro mode in EA FC 24. Not only does the national team sport some of the best attacking players in the game, but the defense is quite strong as well. France is a great choice for anyone looking to have a shot at the European championship title.

We’ve already mentioned him in other guides, but if you have players such as Kylian Mbappe among your attackers, then you are very much guaranteed a shot at the European title. He is still the top-rated player in FC 24, with an amazing 91 overall rating. But that’s not all, as France also sports a CF such as Antoine Griezmann, who still has an 89 rating and brings some powerful heading accuracy (90) and ball control (91).

We could go on with other star players, but if you’re also worried about the other team scoring, in front of the goal you will find Mike Maignan. With his 87 overall rating, he is one of the best keepers in FC 24, sporting perfect reflexes and diving skills.

Image Source: EA Sports

England

It’s no coincidence that England came pretty close to winning Euro 2020, and they are definitely a strong candidate this year as well. On paper, their squad makes them the best choice for your team in FC 24. The English team has some great offensive and midfield capabilities, which make it quite the dangerous team if you are going against it. But let’s not forget that FC 24’s England also stars some of the highest-rated players in the game.

Harry Kane has been revitalized at Bayern Munich, and with a 90 rating in EA FC 24, he’s one of the strongest strikers in the game. With his high numbers at shooting and passing, he might even create some great assists for other players. But let’s not forget about the midfield, and with Jude Bellingham you can’t go wrong. There’s every chance his 86 overall rating will increase, with an high attacking rate that makes him perfect to create some dangerous situations for your opponent.

Italy

Italy were the champions of Euro 2020 and definitely one of the strongest national teams in the Euro mode in EA FC 24. Thanks to a solid attack and a great defense, the Italians are bringing some serious firepower to FC 24, as well as in this year’s European championship. But which players you might want to bring to the team?

While we haven’t talked much about goalkeeping in this guide, Italy sports one of the strongest goalkeepers in EA FC 24: Gianluigi Donnarumma. With an overall rating of 85, Donnarumma is excellent at diving (90) and also sports some of the best reflexes in all of FC 24’s Euro mode with 89. But let’s not forget also about such high-performing attackers as Federico Chiesa, a great left midfielder/winger who sports excellent acceleration speed (91) and dribbling skills (86).

While short in stature, Marco Verratti is still one of the key players of the Italian team, and with an overall rating of 87, he is not one you might want to leave on the bench. Bringing strong shooting skills (84), great agility, and defending, he is the perfect player if you want someone who is flexible and might be good at both defending and attacking.

Netherlands

It has been a while since the Netherlands won the last European championship, but we would be remiss if we did not mention it as one of the strongest national squads in EA FC 24. While perhaps not having the strongest strikers in the Euros, the Dutch still feature a great defense and midfield lineup as well.

With an overall rating of 89, Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in FC 24, and he brings those same defending skills (90) to the Netherlands. If you are planning to have a strong defense, van Dijk is the man you want to tackle your opponent. Let’s also not forget about Frankie De Jong, a very strong midfielder with an overall rating of 87, who will bring high movement (83) and passing across the pitch. He’s the perfect man to create some great assists for your strikers.

Image Source: EA Sports

Spain

Finally, Spain has traditionally been one of the strongest national teams in Europe, ever since the early 90s and they won’t disappoint anyone who picks them in FC 24. While perhaps not having the strongest defense in the game, the midfield and strikers from Spain will definitely not disappoint.

Stars such as Rodri will sound quite familiar to FC 24 players, as he is one of the top players in the game with his 89 rating. As a defensive midfielder, Rodri sports a great marking skill of 89, but also is quite dangerous when shooting, with a power rating of 83, so he might be the perfect choice if you are assigned a free kick from an interesting position.

But that’s not all, as goalkeeping is assigned to David De Gea, with his 87 rating, opponents won’t have an easy time trying to score their goals. Finally, the midfield is also well-guarded with a player such as Pedri (86 rating), a very agile player who has perfect control on the ball and perfect long passing skill.

And who will you pick as your team in EA FC 24 Euros mode? If you are hungry for more information on the game, check out our guides on how to get free Euro 2024 players and how to perform a low cross.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy