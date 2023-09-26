In the realm of football, there are multiple ways of getting into good attacking positions and trying to score a goal against the opposition. You could play intricate passes that dissect the opponents, hoof it up field for a target man to hold up play, or use speed to eviscerate the defending team; as long as goals are scored, all is good. For players hoping to rely on wing play, this guide on how to low cross in EA FC 24 will certainly help.

Low Crosses in EA FC 24 Explained

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Low crosses are always a good option in EA FC 24, whether it be cutbacks from the byline or sent across the six-yard box for an onrushing attacker to bundle home. In this year’s entry, EA has made it quite simple to execute this useful move.

To fire in a low cross, all players have to do is double tap the Square button on PlayStation or the X button for Xbox. Obviously, make sure to get enough power on the first before the second tap if you are hoping to put more speed and whip on the ball.

Mastering this move will enable wingers to find their teammates on the ground, allowing for a shot on goal without the fear of contesting for an aerial ball and losing out physically.

Driven Cross

Another alternative players should consider, especially if they are afraid of not getting enough power in their low crosses, is the Driven Cross. By using L1 + R1 + Square or LB + RB + X, a Driven Cross can be executed, which sends in a slightly elevated ball with more power from the onset.

This is also useful in counterattacking situations, and can make it easier for players to score with a volley or even take a touch if there’s enough space for their next move.

That’s everything to know about how to low cross in EA FC 24. For more help, check out our guides on how to complete the Around the World SBC or learn more about Evolutions, and search Twinfinite for more tips and information.