If you have an EA Play membership, then you can take advantage of a 10-hour trial to play some EA FC 25 for yourself. But some players are reporting issues, so let’s find out how to fix EA FC 25 trial not working. Keep reading to find a possible fix for your problem.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix EA FC 25 Trial Not Working

The 10-hour trial not working seems to be impacting, for the most part, Xbox players. There is a possible fix for this problem, which you can try. First, we would recommend reinstalling the game, along with rebooting your console. Then also go ahead and clear your cache on Xbox, which you can do in settings.

Image Source: Microsoft

If all that has not worked, here is what you can try:

Launch EA FC 25.

Select “Free Trial”.

Exit the game and enter the Xbox Dashboard.

Enter Settings and then the Network settings.

Now select “Go Offline”.

Return to the game.

You will see a Network message informing you of going offline.

Proceed through it by pressing A.

Go back to the dashboard.

Again go to settings and network settings and “Go Online”.

Return to the game.

You should see a “Welcome to the Club” message, confirming that the fix has worked.

Now continue and enjoy your free trial.

Naturally, there’s no guarantee that this might work for you, as some have reported that this fix works, while others are still having problems. Another thing you can try is, if you have pre-ordered the game, to cancel your pre-order, then delete the game altogether from your Xbox, in case anything has been installed. Now go back in and install only the trial.

If that still hasn’t solved the problem, we would recommend to either hit up Electronic Arts’ customer support or simply be patient for the official release of the game. Unfortunately, the main issue seems to be with EA at this moment.

That’s all we have for you on how to fix the FC 25 trial not working. For more guides on the game, we’ve got you covered with articles on how to upgrade to Role++ and how to defend well.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy