Introduced in the latest EA FC title, roles are a game changer that can make quite a difference in matches. But have you been wondering how to upgrade to Role++ in EA FC 25? We will tell you everything you need to know about roles and role familiarity.

How Do You Upgrade to Role++ In EA FC 25?

The way that role familiarity works in EA FC 25 is tied to how good the player will be at that particular role and how familiar they are with it. In order to make sure that you are upgrading the player to the maximum role possible, you’ll have to check out how familiar they are with it. One player might be very good at a role, such as Advanced Forward, but might be just okay with another, while being in the same position (for example, Striker).

Choosing the correct role will give players an edge over others, and strengthen the team as well. Overall, there are four different levels:

Out of Position – This yellow exclamation mark will let you know that the player is not in a role that they are familiar with. This means that they will play below the standard you might expect from them, and will react slower to new tactics and formations. Definitely avoid this, unless you are running out of players.

Role – This is a normal base level, telling you that the player will work okay in that role, but won’t do anything more than the standard. While there won’t be major problems with the player taking this role, don’t expect anything special.

Role+ – One single plus sign means that this player is accomplished in the role they are playing as. They are confident in that position and will be more reactive to changes and new formations, along with performing admirably.

Role++ – A double plus sign means that this player is one of the best in the world at this role. These players will bring the best performance on the pitch and will probably be a game-changer at some point or another.

That's all we have for you on how to upgrade to Role++ in EA FC 25.

