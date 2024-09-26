In this year’s EA FC, roles are definitely one of the mechanics that you’ll have to learn to have the best team out there. Let’s find out, then, all the best roles for each position in EA FC 25, so your players can give the most out on the field.

Best Roles For Each Position In EA FC 25

One thing before we dive into the list is that each player will have roles that they are best at. If you can, always choose the role that they are most skilled at, indicated by the Role+ and even by Role++ in some cases. Otherwise, if they are not skilled at anything in particular or, perhaps, you’d like to use them elsewhere, here are the best roles for each position.

Striker (ST) Position

The best role for this position is the Advanced Forward. A versatile attacker who usually stays close to the opposition’s defensive line, but opens themselves up for passes in the build-up, and makes runs in behind for scoring chances. We would advise keeping the “attack” focus for this role, so the player will stay central on the pitch.

Winger (LW/RW) Position

The best role for your winger will suit the Inside Forward, this means they will not simply play on the wing but also cut inside to shoot or pass the ball for precious assists. We recommend keeping the Balanced focus for your winger, to keep them closer to your defenders. Still, you might also consider them for the Attack focus.

Midfielder (CAM/CM) Position

For this position, we would recommend choosing the Playmaker position, so they have a bigger space to create potential opportunities for your attackers. But since they might be out of their role, in case of quick counter-attacks, we’d recommend keeping the focus on Balanced, so they can offer defense when needed.

Midfielder (LM/RM) Position

For these players, we’d recommend the Wide Midfielder role. This is a player who will try to facilitate plays, while also finding opportunities for passes and defensive support, with limited attack. Depending on your choice for the rest of your midfielders, we’d recommend keeping the focus on Balanced, so they can both support an attack but also be there for defense.

Defender (LB/RB) Position

We’d pick the Fullback, who will play as a defender that will not only play on wide parts of the field but always prioritize defense by holding the line, while also passing as soon as they have the ball in order to get the midfielder playing. We would recommend getting the focus on Defend.

Defender (CB) Position

Let’s focus your role on the Ball-Playing Defender. Your center-back will not only play the ball, but also be there to provide offside traps and support build-up play. Keeping the focus on Build-up means that they will be providing a sort of role closer to a midfielder, so you can use this player also to initiate scoring opportunities.

Goalkeeper Position

For your GK, we would simply recommend keeping it to the traditional role. This will guarantee your last man will not move away from their line and stop those shots. Still, a balanced focus would also help as they will be out to collect long and loose balls, which might help to provide some quicker counterattacks.

