FC 25 saw the addition of the brand new 5v5 Rush mode, but many players are finding that it is missing something. In particular, many want to know, can you play Rush private lobbies in EA FC 25? Let’s find out in this guide as we’ll tell you everything we know so far.

How To Play Rush Private Lobbies in EA FC 25

At the moment, it is not possible to play the Rush mode in private lobbies in EA FC 25. But that’s not all bad news. A source has revealed on X, that EA is currently working on this feature. Fingers crossed that it might be part of a future update down the line for the game.

Unfortunately, there’s a chance that this feature will be added to FC 26, rather than this year’s game. We know that EA Sports doesn’t usually add any major gameplay features to a game after release, so if you ask us, you’ll likely only be able to play Rush in private lobbies starting from next year’s title. Still, we will update this guide as soon as we know something official.

What is Rush in EA FC 25?

Rush is a brand-new type of match that adds 5v5 gameplay across several existing modes. You build smaller squads and don’t have to spend as much time worrying about chemistry and roles. Rush favors players running all around the pitch, taking up both offensive and defensive positions.

It is possible to play Rush with friends as well, albeit in public lobbies or regular Kick Off mode at the moment. Everyone can select their Player Item, and you also earn rewards in Rush matches that contribute to your overall seasonal progress. Continue winning matches to ensure you get as many points as possible, to also collect some substantial seasonal rewards.

That’s all we have for you, for now, on being able to play Rush in private lobbies in EA FC 25. For more information on the game, we have plenty of guides for you such as the best players to use in Rush mode and how to get Rush Points fast.

