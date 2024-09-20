How Offside Works in EA FC 25 Rush Mode

EA Sports has introduced a new game mode in EA FC 25 called Rush Mode. Rush Mode introduces several new rules for a modified version of the experience we all know and love. Going to a 5v5, removing the kick-off, introducing Blue Cards, and a brand new offside rule, there’s a lot to learn in the new Rush Mode. Today we’ll go over the new EA FC 25 Rush mode offside rules.

Recommended Videos

Rush Mode Offside Rule Explained

Rush has introduced a modified offside rule with dotted lines that mark offside areas in each attacking third. Essentially, the pitch is divided into three parts. The middle parts are exempt from the offside rule. However, offside is still applicable in the final, most important thirds of the pitch. This means defensive lines need to be spread out before the final third as any unmarked attack could result in the opportunity for an explosive counterattack.

Image Source: EA Sports

As an attacker, this means you can completely avoid the offside rule as long as you’re in the first two-thirds of the pitch. When you approach the offside third of the pitch, it will be marked with a dotted line. This rule makes defense harder but it also allows for swift and punishing counterattacks if you’re able to steal the ball on your own side of the pitch.

What is EA FC 25 Rush?

With the release of EA FC 25, there’s a new game mode called the Rush Mode. Rush is played in a 5v5 format on a small modified field. Four players control the outfield players, while the goalkeeper is AI-controlled. However, one player from each of the teams can control the goalkeeper’s movement, which is similar to 11v11 matches.

Unlike its predecessor – Volta, Rush isn’t standalone in the game. Instead, it integrates into several game modes which include Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career, and Kick Off. This mode is played on a smaller field and offers a much more unique experience.

That’s all you need to know about the new Rush Mode offside rule in EA FC 25. Do check out more articles on FC 25, Cheapest Advanced SBC Solution in EA FC 25, How to Flair Pass in FC 25, and How to See Season Rewards & Progress in FC 25.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy