If you have played last year’s title, then PlayStyles should definitely not be a new feature. But if you’re not familiar with them, you should start using them as they will change how your players react on the field. Let’s dive into our EA FC 25 PlayStyles tier list and discover the best ones.

EA FC 25 PlayStyles Tier List

As usual, if your players have a particular PlayStyle they excel at then you should select that one, as they perform better in that attribute than most other players. But if they are not familiar with any, then let’s dive in and discover which ones are the best.

Scoring PlayStyles

A Tier: Power Shot, Finesse Shot

B Tier: Dead Ball, Chip Shot

C Tier: Power Header

If you are after a player who will provide some good opportunities to score, we would recommend the power and finesse shot styles. They will guarantee not only faster shots with increased speed, but improved accuracy as well. Dead Ball might also be interesting, as it gives you a preview of the ball trajectory and better accuracy, and chip shots also give you better chip shots. Finally and less of use for generic players, Power Header will give you better headers to climb above defenders.

Ball Control PlayStyles

A Tier: Press Proven, Rapid, Technical

B Tier: First Touch, Trickster

C Tier: Flair

With Press Proven, your player will keep the ball close to them, shielding it from opponents, and Rapid obviously gives them higher dribbling speed. Technical comes pretty close, with improved dribbling skills. All of them are pretty useful, while First Touch will give you higher skills in trapping the ball, plus Trickster will give you unique skill moves. Finally, Flair gives you some unique moves which are not really very useful, if you are just looking to win a match.

Passing PlayStyles

A Tier: Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass

B Tier: Pinged Pass, Whipped Pass, Tiki Taka

Overall, there are no downright useless passing PlayStyles, as it depends also on the strategy you want to use. Incisive passes will make your player deliver swerve passes with higher accuracy, while long ball passes gives you great lob and lofted balls that can create some interesting scoring opportunities. If you prefer playing on the ground, Pinged pass is the one for you, while whipped brings you better crosses. Finally, Tiki Taka will make your player provide some backheel balls and faster one-touch passes.

Physical PlayStyles

A Tier: Relentless, Quick Step

B Tier: Trivela, Long Throw.

C Tier: Acrobatic, Aerial.

By using Relentless, your player will have higher resistance and can run longer on the field, which is definitely what you want. Quick Step allows them to accelerate faster while sprinting. Long throw is a good choice too, enabling your player to provide longer throw-ins while Trivela gives them improved flair passes and shots. Acrobatic and Aerial simply give you more animations and a better presence in the air, but those are not very useful in the long run.

Defending PlayStyles

A Tier: Jockey, Intercept, Block

B Tier: Anticipate

C Tier: Bruiser, slide tackle.

Since defending is not really about trying to tackle the opponent as much as possible, we would recommend keeping players focused on Jockey and Intercept, as well as Block. Anticipate is also a good choice as it helps your players prevent opponents from taking the ball, but both Bruiser and Slide Tackle might end up costing you too many red cards.

Goalkeeper PlayStyles

A Tier: Deflector, Footwork

B Tier: Far Reach, Rush Out, Cross Claimer

C Tier: Far Throw

With Deflector giving your GK increased ball control and Footwork increased reactions in one-on-one situations, these are definitely the best choices. Far Reach and Rush out will help your GKs throw the ball further and also be useful out of their area. Cross Claimer also makes your GK more reactive to corner kicks, in case you have a problem with those. Finally, Far Throw is not really useful, as it simply gives your goalkeeper more stamina towards the end of the match.

That’s it! For more information on this year’s FC game, we’ve got you covered with articles on how to fix input delay and best roles for each position.

