How to Get Prime Gaming Pack in EA FC 25

Wondering how to get your Prime Gaming Pack in EA FC 25? Each year, Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem exclusive monthly packs in EA FC, grabbing a few extra cards free of charge. With the latest annual installment finally out now, many are wondering what to do. Let’s get into it!

EA FC 25 Prime Gaming Pack Unlock Method

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether Prime Gaming Packs will return in EA FC 25. There’s nothing on the Prime Gaming homepage to suggest the partnership will return this year, so it’s a case of us having to wait and see.

In previous years, the first Prime Gaming Packs arrived in September, the same month in which the game released. Since there isn’t anything on the service for FC 25, though, it may be entirely over.

That’s what players over on the EA FC subreddit have been speculating on in recent months. Prime Gaming packs stopped releasing in FC 24 in July, long before that game’s cycle officially ended. It’s led players to speculate that EA Sports’ contract with Amazon to provide monthly free packs may have ended and not been renewed. If that’s the case, we may get nothing at all in FC 25.

Therefore, we wouldn’t recommend getting your hopes up for Prime Gaming bonuses in EA FC 25. If the current situation changes we’ll update this guide, but until then it seems like the promo has come to an end.

