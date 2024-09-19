Promos in FC 25 are (typically) weekly events that add special versions of players that have the potential to shake up the meta and keep the world of Ultimate Team exciting. Therefore, knowing which Promos will be coming at what time can be a game-changer for your Ultimate Team. So without further ado, here’s the current Promo Schedule Calendar for EA FC 25.
FC 25 Promo Schedule Calendar
Though EA themselves haven’t confirmed an official Promo Schedule, the events on the schedule below run back every year with each new entry into the franchise. For this reason, we expect them to return once again for FC 25, though the timeline isn’t fully set in stone.
While these are not 100% confirmed and set in stone, EA tends to repeat these patterns with diligence, so you can expect a high degree of accuracy from this EA FC 25 promo schedule calendar.
|Promotion
|Start Date for EA FC 24
|Projected Start Date for EA FC 25
|Official Status
|Weekly Team of the Week
|Ongoing weekly basis
|Ongoing weekly basis
|Confirmed
|Total Rush Event
|Not applicable
|September 27, 2024
|Leaked
|Road to the Knockouts
|September 29, 2023
|October 11, 2024
|Leaked
|Centurions Promo
|October 27, 2023
|October 25, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Triple Threat Campaign
|November 10, 2023
|November 8, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|FC Pro Live
|November 17, 2023
|November 15, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Thunderstruck Event
|November 24, 2023
|November 22, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Radioactive Promo
|December 1, 2023
|November 29, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Dynasties Event
|December 8, 2023
|December 6, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Team of the Group Stage
|December 15, 2023
|December 13, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Winter Wildcard
|December 22, 2023
|December 20, 2024
|Unconfirmed
|Fire Versus Ice Event
|January 5, 2024
|January 3, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Team of the Year
|January 19, 2024
|January 17, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Road to the Final
|February 2, 2024
|January 31, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Future Stars Promo
|February 9, 2024
|February 7, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Fantasy FUT Campaign
|March 1, 2024
|February 28, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Showdown Series
|March 8, 2024
|March 7, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Ultimate Birthday Event
|March 15, 2024
|March 14, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Golazo Event
|March 29, 2024
|March 28, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|TOTS Warm Up Series
|April 12, 2024
|April 11, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Team of the Season
|April 26, 2024
|April 25, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|FUTTIES Event
|July 19, 2024
|July 18, 2025
|Unconfirmed
|Pre-Season
|August 30, 2024
|August 29, 2025
|Unconfirmed
Leaks suggest that the first event for FC 25 will be Total Rush. Players will have a week following the game’s release to start gearing up their teams for that event.
Lastly, it’s important to note that EA is sometimes known to surprise players with special events on barely a few days’ notice. These events don’t adhere to any schedule, thus they’re impossible to predict 100% without confirmation from EA themselves.
When Are New Promos Released for EA FC 25?
New Promos for EA FC 25 are released on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. However, the Promo changing every week is not a given. Certain Promos can run for multiple weeks, and at times EA leaves out entire weeks where there are no active Promos at all. These are usually weeks before massive events such as Team of the Year.
Published: Sep 19, 2024 06:25 am