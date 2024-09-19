Image Credit: Bethesda
EA FC 25 Promo Schedule Calendar

Check out the Promo Schedule Calendar for EA FC 25
Promos in FC 25 are (typically) weekly events that add special versions of players that have the potential to shake up the meta and keep the world of Ultimate Team exciting. Therefore, knowing which Promos will be coming at what time can be a game-changer for your Ultimate Team. So without further ado, here’s the current Promo Schedule Calendar for EA FC 25.

FC 25 Promo Schedule Calendar

Though EA themselves haven’t confirmed an official Promo Schedule, the events on the schedule below run back every year with each new entry into the franchise. For this reason, we expect them to return once again for FC 25, though the timeline isn’t fully set in stone.

While these are not 100% confirmed and set in stone, EA tends to repeat these patterns with diligence, so you can expect a high degree of accuracy from this EA FC 25 promo schedule calendar.

PromotionStart Date for EA FC 24Projected Start Date for EA FC 25Official Status
Weekly Team of the WeekOngoing weekly basisOngoing weekly basisConfirmed
Total Rush EventNot applicableSeptember 27, 2024Leaked
Road to the KnockoutsSeptember 29, 2023October 11, 2024Leaked
Centurions PromoOctober 27, 2023October 25, 2024Unconfirmed
Triple Threat CampaignNovember 10, 2023November 8, 2024Unconfirmed
FC Pro LiveNovember 17, 2023November 15, 2024Unconfirmed
Thunderstruck EventNovember 24, 2023November 22, 2024Unconfirmed
Radioactive PromoDecember 1, 2023November 29, 2024Unconfirmed
Dynasties EventDecember 8, 2023December 6, 2024Unconfirmed
Team of the Group StageDecember 15, 2023December 13, 2024Unconfirmed
Winter WildcardDecember 22, 2023December 20, 2024Unconfirmed
Fire Versus Ice EventJanuary 5, 2024January 3, 2025Unconfirmed
Team of the YearJanuary 19, 2024January 17, 2025Unconfirmed
Road to the FinalFebruary 2, 2024January 31, 2025Unconfirmed
Future Stars PromoFebruary 9, 2024February 7, 2025Unconfirmed
Fantasy FUT CampaignMarch 1, 2024February 28, 2025Unconfirmed
Showdown SeriesMarch 8, 2024March 7, 2025Unconfirmed
Ultimate Birthday EventMarch 15, 2024March 14, 2025Unconfirmed
Golazo EventMarch 29, 2024March 28, 2025Unconfirmed
TOTS Warm Up SeriesApril 12, 2024April 11, 2025Unconfirmed
Team of the SeasonApril 26, 2024April 25, 2025Unconfirmed
FUTTIES EventJuly 19, 2024July 18, 2025Unconfirmed
Pre-SeasonAugust 30, 2024August 29, 2025Unconfirmed

Leaks suggest that the first event for FC 25 will be Total Rush. Players will have a week following the game’s release to start gearing up their teams for that event.

Lastly, it’s important to note that EA is sometimes known to surprise players with special events on barely a few days’ notice. These events don’t adhere to any schedule, thus they’re impossible to predict 100% without confirmation from EA themselves.

When Are New Promos Released for EA FC 25?

New Promos for EA FC 25 are released on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. However, the Promo changing every week is not a given. Certain Promos can run for multiple weeks, and at times EA leaves out entire weeks where there are no active Promos at all. These are usually weeks before massive events such as Team of the Year.

That’s all we’ve got for you regarding EA FC 25’s Promo Schedule. For more on the game, check out our articles on how to get SP fast and the best players for Ultimate Edition Evolution.

