Promos in FC 25 are (typically) weekly events that add special versions of players that have the potential to shake up the meta and keep the world of Ultimate Team exciting. Therefore, knowing which Promos will be coming at what time can be a game-changer for your Ultimate Team. So without further ado, here’s the current Promo Schedule Calendar for EA FC 25.

FC 25 Promo Schedule Calendar

Though EA themselves haven’t confirmed an official Promo Schedule, the events on the schedule below run back every year with each new entry into the franchise. For this reason, we expect them to return once again for FC 25, though the timeline isn’t fully set in stone.

While these are not 100% confirmed and set in stone, EA tends to repeat these patterns with diligence, so you can expect a high degree of accuracy from this EA FC 25 promo schedule calendar.

Promotion Start Date for EA FC 24 Projected Start Date for EA FC 25 Official Status Weekly Team of the Week Ongoing weekly basis Ongoing weekly basis Confirmed Total Rush Event Not applicable September 27, 2024 Leaked Road to the Knockouts September 29, 2023 October 11, 2024 Leaked Centurions Promo October 27, 2023 October 25, 2024 Unconfirmed Triple Threat Campaign November 10, 2023 November 8, 2024 Unconfirmed FC Pro Live November 17, 2023 November 15, 2024 Unconfirmed Thunderstruck Event November 24, 2023 November 22, 2024 Unconfirmed Radioactive Promo December 1, 2023 November 29, 2024 Unconfirmed Dynasties Event December 8, 2023 December 6, 2024 Unconfirmed Team of the Group Stage December 15, 2023 December 13, 2024 Unconfirmed Winter Wildcard December 22, 2023 December 20, 2024 Unconfirmed Fire Versus Ice Event January 5, 2024 January 3, 2025 Unconfirmed Team of the Year January 19, 2024 January 17, 2025 Unconfirmed Road to the Final February 2, 2024 January 31, 2025 Unconfirmed Future Stars Promo February 9, 2024 February 7, 2025 Unconfirmed Fantasy FUT Campaign March 1, 2024 February 28, 2025 Unconfirmed Showdown Series March 8, 2024 March 7, 2025 Unconfirmed Ultimate Birthday Event March 15, 2024 March 14, 2025 Unconfirmed Golazo Event March 29, 2024 March 28, 2025 Unconfirmed TOTS Warm Up Series April 12, 2024 April 11, 2025 Unconfirmed Team of the Season April 26, 2024 April 25, 2025 Unconfirmed FUTTIES Event July 19, 2024 July 18, 2025 Unconfirmed Pre-Season August 30, 2024 August 29, 2025 Unconfirmed

Leaks suggest that the first event for FC 25 will be Total Rush. Players will have a week following the game’s release to start gearing up their teams for that event.

Lastly, it’s important to note that EA is sometimes known to surprise players with special events on barely a few days’ notice. These events don’t adhere to any schedule, thus they’re impossible to predict 100% without confirmation from EA themselves.

When Are New Promos Released for EA FC 25?

New Promos for EA FC 25 are released on Fridays at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. However, the Promo changing every week is not a given. Certain Promos can run for multiple weeks, and at times EA leaves out entire weeks where there are no active Promos at all. These are usually weeks before massive events such as Team of the Year.

That’s all we’ve got for you regarding EA FC 25’s Promo Schedule. For more on the game, check out our articles on how to get SP fast and the best players for Ultimate Edition Evolution.

