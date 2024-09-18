Looking for the best players to use in Rush in EA FC 25? This year’s brand-new mode is a huge expansion of Volta’s five-a-side gameplay, allowing you to formulate a team and take to smaller pitches. If you aren’t sure which players excel in this mode, we’re here to help. Check out our picks below!

Who Are the Best Rush Players in EA FC 25?

There are two stats that rule over all when it comes to selecting your five-player team in Rush mode. These are dribbling and passing. That’s because the pitches are much smaller and you’ve only got four outfield players to use. Therefore, each player will see a lot more of the ball than in a regular match. You’ll need players who can run with the ball, dribble past opponents, and pick the pass to expand the play.

See the table below for some of our top picks, alongside key stats that make them stand out.

Player Name Club/League Primary Stat Secondary Stat Jude Bellingham Real Madrid (La Liga) 88 Dribbling 83 Physical Vinicius Jr Real Madrid (La Liga) 95 Pace 91 Dribbling Federico Chiesa Liverpool (Premier League) 93 Pace 86 Dribbling Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) 90 Dribbling Five-star skill moves Lorenzo Pellegrini AS Roma (Serie A) 83 Passing 83 Dribbling Martin Odegaard Arsenal (Premier League) 89 Passing 87 Dribbling Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) 80 Dribbling Four-star weak foot Wilfried Zaha Olympique Lyon (Ligue 1) 85 Dribbling Five-star skill moves Nicolo Barella Inter Milan (Serie A) 86 Dribbling 83 Passing Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid (La Liga) 84 Shooting 85 Dribbling Ismael Bennacer AC Milan (Serie A) 85 Dribbling 82 Passing Aitana Bonmati Barcelona (Liga F) 91 Dribbling Five-star weak foot Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) 96 Pace 81 Dribbling Savinho Manchester City (Premier League) 88 Pace 84 Dribbling Nicolas Gonzalez Juventus (Serie A) 85 Pace 83 Dribbling

Since chemistry is less of a concern in Rush mode, and positional play is taken away in favor of players running across all areas of the pitch, you can mix and match the players above without fear of penalty. We’ve primarily gone for versatile players without major weak points. As such, they’re able to cope with both attacking and defending phases, ensuring your team is balanced.

Those are our picks of the best Rush players in EA FC 25! For more guides, check out our TOTW 1 predictions and the best web app investments to make.

