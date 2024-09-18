Image Credit: Bethesda
Best Players to Use in Rush in EA FC 25

The new mode's very best.
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024

Looking for the best players to use in Rush in EA FC 25? This year’s brand-new mode is a huge expansion of Volta’s five-a-side gameplay, allowing you to formulate a team and take to smaller pitches. If you aren’t sure which players excel in this mode, we’re here to help. Check out our picks below!

Who Are the Best Rush Players in EA FC 25?

There are two stats that rule over all when it comes to selecting your five-player team in Rush mode. These are dribbling and passing. That’s because the pitches are much smaller and you’ve only got four outfield players to use. Therefore, each player will see a lot more of the ball than in a regular match. You’ll need players who can run with the ball, dribble past opponents, and pick the pass to expand the play.

See the table below for some of our top picks, alongside key stats that make them stand out.

Player NameClub/LeaguePrimary StatSecondary Stat
Jude BellinghamReal Madrid (La Liga)88 Dribbling83 Physical
Vinicius JrReal Madrid (La Liga)95 Pace91 Dribbling
Federico ChiesaLiverpool (Premier League)93 Pace86 Dribbling
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich (Bundesliga)90 DribblingFive-star skill moves
Lorenzo PellegriniAS Roma (Serie A)83 Passing83 Dribbling
Martin OdegaardArsenal (Premier League)89 Passing87 Dribbling
Warren Zaire-EmeryParis Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)80 DribblingFour-star weak foot
Wilfried ZahaOlympique Lyon (Ligue 1)85 DribblingFive-star skill moves
Nicolo BarellaInter Milan (Serie A)86 Dribbling83 Passing
Julian AlvarezAtletico Madrid (La Liga)84 Shooting85 Dribbling
Ismael BennacerAC Milan (Serie A)85 Dribbling82 Passing
Aitana BonmatiBarcelona (Liga F)91 DribblingFive-star weak foot
Karim AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)96 Pace81 Dribbling
SavinhoManchester City (Premier League)88 Pace84 Dribbling
Nicolas GonzalezJuventus (Serie A)85 Pace83 Dribbling
Bellingham and Zidane in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports

Since chemistry is less of a concern in Rush mode, and positional play is taken away in favor of players running across all areas of the pitch, you can mix and match the players above without fear of penalty. We’ve primarily gone for versatile players without major weak points. As such, they’re able to cope with both attacking and defending phases, ensuring your team is balanced.

Those are our picks of the best Rush players in EA FC 25! For more guides, check out our TOTW 1 predictions and the best web app investments to make.

