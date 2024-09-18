Looking for the best players to use in Rush in EA FC 25? This year’s brand-new mode is a huge expansion of Volta’s five-a-side gameplay, allowing you to formulate a team and take to smaller pitches. If you aren’t sure which players excel in this mode, we’re here to help. Check out our picks below!
Who Are the Best Rush Players in EA FC 25?
There are two stats that rule over all when it comes to selecting your five-player team in Rush mode. These are dribbling and passing. That’s because the pitches are much smaller and you’ve only got four outfield players to use. Therefore, each player will see a lot more of the ball than in a regular match. You’ll need players who can run with the ball, dribble past opponents, and pick the pass to expand the play.
See the table below for some of our top picks, alongside key stats that make them stand out.
|Player Name
|Club/League
|Primary Stat
|Secondary Stat
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid (La Liga)
|88 Dribbling
|83 Physical
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid (La Liga)
|95 Pace
|91 Dribbling
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool (Premier League)
|93 Pace
|86 Dribbling
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
|90 Dribbling
|Five-star skill moves
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|AS Roma (Serie A)
|83 Passing
|83 Dribbling
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal (Premier League)
|89 Passing
|87 Dribbling
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)
|80 Dribbling
|Four-star weak foot
|Wilfried Zaha
|Olympique Lyon (Ligue 1)
|85 Dribbling
|Five-star skill moves
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter Milan (Serie A)
|86 Dribbling
|83 Passing
|Julian Alvarez
|Atletico Madrid (La Liga)
|84 Shooting
|85 Dribbling
|Ismael Bennacer
|AC Milan (Serie A)
|85 Dribbling
|82 Passing
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona (Liga F)
|91 Dribbling
|Five-star weak foot
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)
|96 Pace
|81 Dribbling
|Savinho
|Manchester City (Premier League)
|88 Pace
|84 Dribbling
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|Juventus (Serie A)
|85 Pace
|83 Dribbling
Since chemistry is less of a concern in Rush mode, and positional play is taken away in favor of players running across all areas of the pitch, you can mix and match the players above without fear of penalty. We’ve primarily gone for versatile players without major weak points. As such, they’re able to cope with both attacking and defending phases, ensuring your team is balanced.
Those are our picks of the best Rush players in EA FC 25! For more guides, check out our TOTW 1 predictions and the best web app investments to make.
Published: Sep 18, 2024 12:00 pm