Best Companion & Web App Investments in EA FC 25

The Ultimate Team cycle is starting once again! Finding the best web app investments in EA FC 25 is really important to start earning coins fast. Rather than going for the best players, you’ll want to invest your coins wisely in cards that’ll likely shoot up in value once the full game releases. This will leave you with thousands of coins to spend on a new team. Read on for some of our top picks!

Best EA FC 25 Web App Investments

Savinho (Manchester City)

First up is Manchester City’s new winger, Savinho. While he sits at a respectable 82 OVR, this isn’t the main reason why his value will likely shoot up when the game properly launches. That’s down to his four-star weak foot and 84 dribbling. Combined, they will make him one of the best dribblers around for a starter Premier League team.

It remains to be seen how much he’ll cost when the web app releases, but expect that value to skyrocket even after this. If you purchase Savinho early, not only will he provide you with a solid starter winger, but you’ll probably be able to flip him for a profit in the future.

Image Source: EA Sports

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Barcelona’s most prolific wonderkid since Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal has a reasonably modest OVR rating of 81 this year. The reason he’s likely to be a good investment is his utility as a rare gold player in La Liga. This is bound to be useful for some of the game’s starter SBCs.

On a meta level, this is also Yamal’s first time appearing in Ultimate Team, having been omitted due to his age in previous years. Given his newfound stardom after this summer’s Euros, he’s bound to be one of the game’s most in-demand cards. If you can snipe him for less than 1k coins, you’re bound to make some profit.

Granit Xhaka (Borussia Munchengladbach)

The former Arsenal skipper has his all-time highest rating this year, with an 86 OVR. That said, he’s best investing in early due to his very probable use as quality SBC fodder, especially for when you need squads rated 84 or 85. Cards like this always get very competitive in their pricing as everyone goes after the cheapest card per OVR. As such, getting Xhaka early is a safe bet.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Rashford has been something of an inconsistent performer in EA FC games, dropping several OVR ratings down to 81 this year. As a non-rare gold, he won’t be especially useful as SBC fodder. Instead, he’s a valuable asset likely to increase in price due to his five-star skills.

While Rashford’s dribbling stat has taken a hit and gone down to 82, his explosive 89 pace means you can still beat players quite easily with a well-placed skill move. He even rivals the aforementioned Savinho for sheer player-beating capabilities, allowing you to shred low-rated opponent full-backs.

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

Our final recommendation is another fodder-focused Bundesliga card: RB Leipzig’s striker, Lois Openda. The former Lens goalscorer has received a huge upgrade to 85 this year, also boasting 93 pace. Anyone making a Bundesliga team will instantly look to Openda as their attacking lynchpin. His value will only increase until a better alternative emerges via TOTW cards.

This means he’ll also come in handy for SBC fodder. Since he’s actually a very good striker in his own right, though, you may want to hold onto him instead. Either way, Openda will likely be one of the most expensive strikers in EA FC 25 – the same way players like Gabriel Jesus used to balloon in price at the start of each game.

Those are our picks of the best web app investments in EA FC 25. For more, check out when we expect the web app to release and all new Hero cards in EA FC 25.

