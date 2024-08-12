With the next installment of the annual soccer franchise closer than ever, we’ve now got our first look at all Heroes in EA Sports FC 25. These special cards are one step below Icons, but are still superior to most cards you’ll add to your Ultimate Team to begin with. Let’s look at all of this year’s new cards!

All EA Sports FC 25 Hero Cards

See the table below for the full list of Hero cards in EA Sports FC 25. It’s a different roster to that which we saw in last year’s game, with a few recent additions for players who have recently ended their playing careers. Notably, Eden Hazard and Marek Hamsik are two recent faces to join legends like Jaap Stam and Maicon.

Player Name OVR (Origin Hero/Prime Hero) Eden Hazard 86/90 Guti 86/88 Fara Williams 86/88 Jaap Stam 85/89 Laura Georges 85/89 Marek Hamsik 85/89 Maicon 86/90 Ze Roberto 86/89 Celia Sasic 88/91 Tim Howard 85/89 Yaya Toure 85/89 Jamie Carragher 86/88 Blaise Matuidi 85/88 Mohammed Noor 85/88

How to Get Heroes in EA Sports FC 25

The usual way of getting Hero cards in EA Sports FC 25 is to hope you get lucky through packs. The same as with Team of the Week cards, they tend to have incredibly low drop rates in even the best packs. Of course, the alternative is to pay for them via the transfer market, but as high-quality early-game cards, you’ll have to spend thousands to win them in auctions.

There is one other way of getting Hero cards, however. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game prior to August 20, 2024 will get one of the Origin Hero variants above. This will then evolve to its Prime Hero OVR on November 28, netting you a great card very early on.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Hero cards in EA Sports FC 25! For more on the game, check out our preview based on what we’ve played so far.

