EA FC 25 Expected Web App & Companion App Release Dates

Looking forward to diving into the latest EA FC game? Then you might need the web app, but when will it be ready to go live? Let’s find out by looking at the EA FC 25 Web App and Companion App release dates, so you won’t waste time waiting in vain.

Recommended Videos

With EA FC 25 slated for a release on September 27, 2024, or September 20 for early access. We are expecting the apps to launch in their newest version a few days before that. We expect them to release around September 18, which is just over a week before the full launch of the game. As a reference, for EA FC 24, the web app launched a couple of days before the game.

Image source: EA Sports

In any case, if you are still playing EA FC 24, the web and companion app can still currently be accessed, but they will be completely reset for the launch of the latest title in the series. So, in any case, we are expecting the current version to be live sometime before the launch.

What Are The EA FC 25 Web & Companion Apps?

Basically, these apps allow you to control most of the features in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team mode directly on your mobile phone or PC. While they won’t let you play a match, for obvious reasons, you will be able to do the following:

Use the store.

Edit your teams in Ultimate Team mode.

Buy and sell players on the Transfer Market.

Use items on players.

Open packs.

Examine and claim Objective rewards.

Claim rewards for all modes such as Division rivals and squad battles.

Customize your team’s kits, pitch and features.

That’s all we have for you on the expected release dates for the web and companion app for EA FC 25. IF you are still playing EA FC 24, check out our articles on all heroes and our hands-on preview.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy