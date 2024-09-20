Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Best Formation to Use in FC 25 - formation screen in fC 25
Category:
Guides
EA Sports FC

Best Formation to Use In EA FC 25

Find out the best one
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 11:44 am

In FC 25 you have an incredible number of formations to choose from, so many that one might be confused. But no worries, as we are here to tell you which is the Best Formation to use In EA FC 25. We will explain also possible alternatives and anything you might want to know.

Recommended Videos

Best Formation To Use In EA FC 25

Much like in its predecessor, many players and professional streamers and esports players have found out that still the best formation to use in EA FC 25 is 4-3-3. It offers the ideal balance between attack and defense, and with custom tactics you can make it ideal for most matches. Naturally, you can easily create different variations of the 4-3-3, depending if you want your team to focus on attack or defense, these changes would mostly depend on players’ roles and tactics.

Image source: EA Sports

As for the defensive and offensive tactics, we would recommend these:

  • Defensive Approach: Balanced
  • Build-Up Style: Short Passing

By using Short Passing, your players will not roam the field, but instead keep a close distance to one another. This is great to keep possession of the ball as much as possible, while maintaining flexibility to avoid too much pressure from the opponents. Last, but definitely not least, short passing lets you create interesting openings for your players, even in tight spaces. Balanced also works great as a build-up style, if you just want to keep your 4-3-3 as flexible as possible.

Here are the custom player tactics and focus for the 4-3-3 formation, without the ball:

  • GK: Goalkeeper, Defend
  • CB: Defender, Defend
  • CB: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend
  • LB: Wingback, Balanced
  • RB: Attacking Wing, Balanced
  • CM: Box-to-Box, Balanced
  • CM: Playmaker, Attack
  • CDM: Holding, Defend
  • LW: Wide Playmaker, Attack
  • RW: Inside Forward, Attack
  • ST: Balanced (or Advanced) Forward, Attack

You might decide to switch the Attacking Wing role to your RB or LB, as it might depend on the skills of your player. Either way, it might be a good idea to place your attacking wing slightly further ahead of your other Wingback. Naturally, if you don’t have ideal players for this, you can use the Wingback role for both of your Wingers.

Here are the custom player tactics for the 4-3-3 formation with the ball:

  • GK: Goalkeeper, Defend
  • CB: Defender, Defend
  • CB: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend
  • LB: Wingback, Balanced
  • RB: Attacking Wing, Balanced
  • CM: Box-to-Box, Balanced
  • CM: Playmaker, Attack
  • CDM: Holding, Defend
  • LW: Wide Playmaker, Attack
  • RW: Inside Forward, Attack
  • ST: Balanced (or Advanced) Forward, Attack

What you want to make sure is that if you have a strong inside forward left wing, then that position corresponds to your left attacking wing. So if you decide to switch one of those players on the right, then the other one should also follow. Keep your attacking wing and your inside forward close to get the best out of their roles.

That’s all we have for you on the best formation in EA FC 25. For more information on the game and useful tips, check out our articles on how to do a tactical foul and how to complete all foundations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter