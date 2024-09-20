In FC 25 you have an incredible number of formations to choose from, so many that one might be confused. But no worries, as we are here to tell you which is the Best Formation to use In EA FC 25. We will explain also possible alternatives and anything you might want to know.

Best Formation To Use In EA FC 25

Much like in its predecessor, many players and professional streamers and esports players have found out that still the best formation to use in EA FC 25 is 4-3-3. It offers the ideal balance between attack and defense, and with custom tactics you can make it ideal for most matches. Naturally, you can easily create different variations of the 4-3-3, depending if you want your team to focus on attack or defense, these changes would mostly depend on players’ roles and tactics.

Image source: EA Sports

As for the defensive and offensive tactics, we would recommend these:

Defensive Approach : Balanced

Balanced Build-Up Style: Short Passing

By using Short Passing, your players will not roam the field, but instead keep a close distance to one another. This is great to keep possession of the ball as much as possible, while maintaining flexibility to avoid too much pressure from the opponents. Last, but definitely not least, short passing lets you create interesting openings for your players, even in tight spaces. Balanced also works great as a build-up style, if you just want to keep your 4-3-3 as flexible as possible.

Here are the custom player tactics and focus for the 4-3-3 formation, without the ball:

GK: Goalkeeper, Defend

CB: Defender, Defend

CB: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend

LB: Wingback, Balanced

RB: Attacking Wing, Balanced

CM: Box-to-Box, Balanced

CM: Playmaker, Attack

CDM: Holding, Defend

LW: Wide Playmaker, Attack

RW: Inside Forward, Attack

ST: Balanced (or Advanced) Forward, Attack

You might decide to switch the Attacking Wing role to your RB or LB, as it might depend on the skills of your player. Either way, it might be a good idea to place your attacking wing slightly further ahead of your other Wingback. Naturally, if you don’t have ideal players for this, you can use the Wingback role for both of your Wingers.

Here are the custom player tactics for the 4-3-3 formation with the ball:

GK: Goalkeeper, Defend

CB: Defender, Defend

CB: Ball-Playing Defender, Defend

LB: Wingback, Balanced

RB: Attacking Wing, Balanced

CM: Box-to-Box, Balanced

CM: Playmaker, Attack

CDM: Holding, Defend

LW: Wide Playmaker, Attack

RW: Inside Forward, Attack

ST: Balanced (or Advanced) Forward, Attack

What you want to make sure is that if you have a strong inside forward left wing, then that position corresponds to your left attacking wing. So if you decide to switch one of those players on the right, then the other one should also follow. Keep your attacking wing and your inside forward close to get the best out of their roles.

That’s all we have for you on the best formation in EA FC 25. For more information on the game and useful tips, check out our articles on how to do a tactical foul and how to complete all foundations.

