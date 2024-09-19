Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Complete All Foundations SBCs in FC 25

Lay the foundations!
Image of Jon Nicholson
Jon Nicholson
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:34 am

Knowing how to complete all Foundations SBCs in FC 25 is a surefire way of getting your hands on some Ultimate Team packs without having to use Points or those hard-earned coins. The Foundations Squad-building Challenges (SBC) in EA Sports FC 25 are perfect for filling up your club with players and other useful items. Here, find the cheapest solutions for all five Foundations SBCs.

FC 25 Foundations I SBC Solution

In total, the FC 25 Foundations I SBC requires approximately 2,500 coins to complete. This is particularly useful if you’re running low on coins or are looking to clear out any Bronze players from your club. Completing all four challenges earns a 2x Player Pack. Without further ado, here are the solutions for Foundations I:

Break Away

  • Requirements: 1 Common Bronze player
  • Solution: Anthony Breslin – 61 OVR
  • Cost: 250 coins
  • Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

A Brace

  • Requirements: 2 Common Bronze players
  • Solution: Tein Troost – 61 OVR / Oliver Hawkins – 60 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Hat-trick

  • Requirements: 3 Common Bronze players
  • Solution: Marcus Linday – 60 OVR / Jannik Hofmann – 60 OVR / Konstantin Heide – 60 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

A Pair of Pairs

  • Requirements: 4 Common Bronze players
  • Solution: Javier Uzeda – 61 OVR / Adam Beaudry – 53 OVR / Danny Flores – 51 OVR / David Ankeye – 60 OVR
  • Cost: 1,000 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack
FC 25 cheapest a pair of pairs sbc solution
Image source: EasySBC

The rewards on offer by completing the FC 25 Foundations I SBC may not be the most spectacular, but they are useful for completing the four other Foundations challenges on offer.

FC 25 Foundations II SBC Solution

Completing the Foundations II SBC costs around 2,800 coins to complete. Alongside the individual rewards for completing each challenge, finishing the group gives you a Premium Loan Player Reward Pack which is ideal for a temporary squad upgrade.

All About That OVR

  • Requirements: 2 Common players with a maximum OVR of 80
  • Solution: Jérémy Frick – 68 OVR / Aljoscha Kemlein – 68 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

A Quality Trade

  • Requirements: A maximum of 1 Rare player
  • Solution: Luciano Abecasis – 67 OVR / Iván Cuéllar – 67 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

A True National

  • Requirements: At least 2 common players and 3 players from the same nation
  • Solution: Marlon Pack – 69 OVR / Jon Mellish – 63 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Bring It All Together Now

  • Requirements: Maximum of 2 Rare players, maximum team rating of 90, and 4 players from the same nation
  • Solution: Laurel Ivory – 72 OVR / Carrie Lawrence – 74 OVR / David Bingham – 65 OVR / Jack McGlynn – 68 OVR
  • Cost: 1,000 coins
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack
FC 25 cheapest Foundations II SBC solution
Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations III SBC Solution

The third Foundations SBC continues dishing out Bronze and Silver packs as the individual rewards and costs approximately 2,500 coins to complete all of them. Once complete, you’ll earn a 2x Rare Gold Player Pack which could contain one of several Heroes on offer.

Leagues

  • Requirements: 2 Common players from the same league
  • Solution: Juan Vera – 63 OVR / Carlos Esparragoza – 69 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Advanced Leagues

  • Requirements: 2 Common players, exactly 2 leagues in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same league
  • Solution: Mathias Hebo Rasmussen – 65 OVR / Björn Engels – 69 OVR / Thierry Ambrose – 70 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Nations

  • Requirements: 2 Common players and 1 Nationality in the squad
  • Solution: Simon Pirkl – 66 OVR / Kelvin Arase – 65 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Advanced Nations

  • Requirements: 2 Common players, exactly 2 Nationalities in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same nation
  • Solution: Fredrik Oppegård – 66 OVR / Roman Kerschbaum – 65 OVR / Sigurd Haugen – 65 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack
FC 25 cheapest Foundations III SBC Solution
Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations IV SBC Solution

As the challenges get harder, the more expensive the FC 25 Foundations SBC solutions become. The fourth challenge costs around 3,400 coins and rewards another 2x Rare Gold Player Pack upon completion.

Hybrid Chemistry I

  • Requirements: 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same nation, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player
  • Solution: Eliano Reijnders – 65 OVR / Evert Linthorst – 67 OVR / Damon Mirani – 66 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry II

  • Requirements: 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same club, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player
  • Solution: Kevin Rüegg – 67 OVR / Anton Kade – 66 OVR / Albian Ajeti – 67 OVR
  • Cost: 850 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry III

  • Requirements: 2 players from the same club, 2 players from the same nation, at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player
  • Solution: Bruno Poveda – 63 OVR / Widen Saucedo – 65 OVR
  • Cost: 500 coins
  • Reward: Silver Pack

10 Chemistry

  • Requirements: At least 10 Chemistry
  • Solution: Filip Marschall – 57 OVR / Cameron Humphreys – 63 OVR / Ben Goodliffe – 62 OVR / Curtis Tilt – 63 OVR / Rob Hunt – 63 OVR
  • Cost: 1,200 coins
  • Reward: Premium Silver Pack
FC 25 Foundations IV SBC solution
Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations V SBC Solution

The fifth and final FC 25 Foundations SBC is the most expensive at 3,500 coins but another 2x Rare Gold Players Pack is up for grabs meaning there’s a chance of earning a coveted TOTW card.

Defensive Development

  • Requirements: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player
  • Solution: Clinton Nsiala – 61 OVR / Emmanuel Adegboyega – 61 OVR / Alex Iacovitti – 63 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

A Better Buildup

  • Requirements: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player
  • Solution: Ethan Alagich – 60 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR / Ryan Tunnicliffe – 63 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Advancing Attack

  • Requirements: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player
  • Solution: José Gallegos – 61 OVR / Mohamed Touré – 64 OVR / Frederik Carlsen – 64 OVR
  • Cost: 750 coins
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Multi League & Nation

  • Requirements: Maximum of 3 players from the same league, maximum of 3 players from the same nation, and a minimum Team Chemistry of 6
  • Solution: Alessandro Capello – 67 OVR / Mo Jae Hyeon – 62 OVR / Jeffrey de Lange – 73 OVR / Park Chang Woo – 55 OVR / Jeong Myeong Je – 52 OVR
  • Cost: 1,300 coins
  • Reward: Premium Gold Pack#
EA FC 25 cheapest Foundations V SBC solution
Image source: EasySBC

There you have it, those are the cheapest FC 25 Foundations SBC solutions. For more, be sure to take a look at the promo schedule calendar along with the cheapest Fiendish SBC solution to earn a free Mega Pack.

