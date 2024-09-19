Knowing how to complete all Foundations SBCs in FC 25 is a surefire way of getting your hands on some Ultimate Team packs without having to use Points or those hard-earned coins. The Foundations Squad-building Challenges (SBC) in EA Sports FC 25 are perfect for filling up your club with players and other useful items. Here, find the cheapest solutions for all five Foundations SBCs.

FC 25 Foundations I SBC Solution

In total, the FC 25 Foundations I SBC requires approximately 2,500 coins to complete. This is particularly useful if you’re running low on coins or are looking to clear out any Bronze players from your club. Completing all four challenges earns a 2x Player Pack. Without further ado, here are the solutions for Foundations I:

Break Away

Requirements : 1 Common Bronze player

: 1 Common Bronze player Solution : Anthony Breslin – 61 OVR

: Anthony Breslin – 61 OVR Cost : 250 coins

: 250 coins Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

A Brace

Requirements : 2 Common Bronze players

: 2 Common Bronze players Solution : Tein Troost – 61 OVR / Oliver Hawkins – 60 OVR

: Tein Troost – 61 OVR / Oliver Hawkins – 60 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Hat-trick

Requirements : 3 Common Bronze players

: 3 Common Bronze players Solution : Marcus Linday – 60 OVR / Jannik Hofmann – 60 OVR / Konstantin Heide – 60 OVR

: Marcus Linday – 60 OVR / Jannik Hofmann – 60 OVR / Konstantin Heide – 60 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

A Pair of Pairs

Requirements : 4 Common Bronze players

: 4 Common Bronze players Solution : Javier Uzeda – 61 OVR / Adam Beaudry – 53 OVR / Danny Flores – 51 OVR / David Ankeye – 60 OVR

: Javier Uzeda – 61 OVR / Adam Beaudry – 53 OVR / Danny Flores – 51 OVR / David Ankeye – 60 OVR Cost : 1,000 coins

: 1,000 coins Reward: Silver Pack

Image source: EasySBC

The rewards on offer by completing the FC 25 Foundations I SBC may not be the most spectacular, but they are useful for completing the four other Foundations challenges on offer.

FC 25 Foundations II SBC Solution

Completing the Foundations II SBC costs around 2,800 coins to complete. Alongside the individual rewards for completing each challenge, finishing the group gives you a Premium Loan Player Reward Pack which is ideal for a temporary squad upgrade.

All About That OVR

Requirements : 2 Common players with a maximum OVR of 80

: 2 Common players with a maximum OVR of 80 Solution : Jérémy Frick – 68 OVR / Aljoscha Kemlein – 68 OVR

: Jérémy Frick – 68 OVR / Aljoscha Kemlein – 68 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

A Quality Trade

Requirements : A maximum of 1 Rare player

: A maximum of 1 Rare player Solution : Luciano Abecasis – 67 OVR / Iván Cuéllar – 67 OVR

: Luciano Abecasis – 67 OVR / Iván Cuéllar – 67 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

A True National

Requirements : At least 2 common players and 3 players from the same nation

: At least 2 common players and 3 players from the same nation Solution : Marlon Pack – 69 OVR / Jon Mellish – 63 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR

: Marlon Pack – 69 OVR / Jon Mellish – 63 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Bring It All Together Now

Requirements : Maximum of 2 Rare players, maximum team rating of 90, and 4 players from the same nation

: Maximum of 2 Rare players, maximum team rating of 90, and 4 players from the same nation Solution : Laurel Ivory – 72 OVR / Carrie Lawrence – 74 OVR / David Bingham – 65 OVR / Jack McGlynn – 68 OVR

: Laurel Ivory – 72 OVR / Carrie Lawrence – 74 OVR / David Bingham – 65 OVR / Jack McGlynn – 68 OVR Cost : 1,000 coins

: 1,000 coins Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations III SBC Solution

The third Foundations SBC continues dishing out Bronze and Silver packs as the individual rewards and costs approximately 2,500 coins to complete all of them. Once complete, you’ll earn a 2x Rare Gold Player Pack which could contain one of several Heroes on offer.

Leagues

Requirements : 2 Common players from the same league

: 2 Common players from the same league Solution : Juan Vera – 63 OVR / Carlos Esparragoza – 69 OVR

: Juan Vera – 63 OVR / Carlos Esparragoza – 69 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Jumbo Bronze Pack

Advanced Leagues

Requirements : 2 Common players, exactly 2 leagues in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same league

: 2 Common players, exactly 2 leagues in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same league Solution : Mathias Hebo Rasmussen – 65 OVR / Björn Engels – 69 OVR / Thierry Ambrose – 70 OVR

: Mathias Hebo Rasmussen – 65 OVR / Björn Engels – 69 OVR / Thierry Ambrose – 70 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Premium Bronze Pack

Nations

Requirements : 2 Common players and 1 Nationality in the squad

: 2 Common players and 1 Nationality in the squad Solution : Simon Pirkl – 66 OVR / Kelvin Arase – 65 OVR

: Simon Pirkl – 66 OVR / Kelvin Arase – 65 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Silver Pack

Advanced Nations

Requirements : 2 Common players, exactly 2 Nationalities in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same nation

: 2 Common players, exactly 2 Nationalities in the squad, and a maximum of 2 players from the same nation Solution : Fredrik Oppegård – 66 OVR / Roman Kerschbaum – 65 OVR / Sigurd Haugen – 65 OVR

: Fredrik Oppegård – 66 OVR / Roman Kerschbaum – 65 OVR / Sigurd Haugen – 65 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations IV SBC Solution

As the challenges get harder, the more expensive the FC 25 Foundations SBC solutions become. The fourth challenge costs around 3,400 coins and rewards another 2x Rare Gold Player Pack upon completion.

Hybrid Chemistry I

Requirements : 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same nation, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player

: 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same nation, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player Solution : Eliano Reijnders – 65 OVR / Evert Linthorst – 67 OVR / Damon Mirani – 66 OVR

: Eliano Reijnders – 65 OVR / Evert Linthorst – 67 OVR / Damon Mirani – 66 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry II

Requirements : 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same club, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player

: 3 players from the same league, 3 players from the same club, and at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player Solution : Kevin Rüegg – 67 OVR / Anton Kade – 66 OVR / Albian Ajeti – 67 OVR

: Kevin Rüegg – 67 OVR / Anton Kade – 66 OVR / Albian Ajeti – 67 OVR Cost : 850 coins

: 850 coins Reward: Silver Pack

Hybrid Chemistry III

Requirements : 2 players from the same club, 2 players from the same nation, at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player

: 2 players from the same club, 2 players from the same nation, at least 2 Chemistry Points on each player Solution : Bruno Poveda – 63 OVR / Widen Saucedo – 65 OVR

: Bruno Poveda – 63 OVR / Widen Saucedo – 65 OVR Cost : 500 coins

: 500 coins Reward: Silver Pack

10 Chemistry

Requirements : At least 10 Chemistry

: At least 10 Chemistry Solution : Filip Marschall – 57 OVR / Cameron Humphreys – 63 OVR / Ben Goodliffe – 62 OVR / Curtis Tilt – 63 OVR / Rob Hunt – 63 OVR

: Filip Marschall – 57 OVR / Cameron Humphreys – 63 OVR / Ben Goodliffe – 62 OVR / Curtis Tilt – 63 OVR / Rob Hunt – 63 OVR Cost : 1,200 coins

: 1,200 coins Reward: Premium Silver Pack

Image source: EasySBC

FC 25 Foundations V SBC Solution

The fifth and final FC 25 Foundations SBC is the most expensive at 3,500 coins but another 2x Rare Gold Players Pack is up for grabs meaning there’s a chance of earning a coveted TOTW card.

Defensive Development

Requirements : Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player

: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player Solution : Clinton Nsiala – 61 OVR / Emmanuel Adegboyega – 61 OVR / Alex Iacovitti – 63 OVR

: Clinton Nsiala – 61 OVR / Emmanuel Adegboyega – 61 OVR / Alex Iacovitti – 63 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Gold Pack

A Better Buildup

Requirements : Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player

: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player Solution : Ethan Alagich – 60 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR / Ryan Tunnicliffe – 63 OVR

: Ethan Alagich – 60 OVR / Josh Benson – 63 OVR / Ryan Tunnicliffe – 63 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Gold Pack

Advancing Attack

Requirements : Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player

: Bronze players with at least 1 Chemistry Point on each player Solution : José Gallegos – 61 OVR / Mohamed Touré – 64 OVR / Frederik Carlsen – 64 OVR

: José Gallegos – 61 OVR / Mohamed Touré – 64 OVR / Frederik Carlsen – 64 OVR Cost : 750 coins

: 750 coins Reward: Gold Pack

Multi League & Nation

Requirements : Maximum of 3 players from the same league, maximum of 3 players from the same nation, and a minimum Team Chemistry of 6

: Maximum of 3 players from the same league, maximum of 3 players from the same nation, and a minimum Team Chemistry of 6 Solution : Alessandro Capello – 67 OVR / Mo Jae Hyeon – 62 OVR / Jeffrey de Lange – 73 OVR / Park Chang Woo – 55 OVR / Jeong Myeong Je – 52 OVR

: Alessandro Capello – 67 OVR / Mo Jae Hyeon – 62 OVR / Jeffrey de Lange – 73 OVR / Park Chang Woo – 55 OVR / Jeong Myeong Je – 52 OVR Cost : 1,300 coins

: 1,300 coins Reward: Premium Gold Pack#

Image source: EasySBC

There you have it, those are the cheapest FC 25 Foundations SBC solutions. For more, be sure to take a look at the promo schedule calendar along with the cheapest Fiendish SBC solution to earn a free Mega Pack.

