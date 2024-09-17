EA FC 25 is nearly here, and we’ve now had our first few weeks of league action to spot some top performers. The hunt for the first special cards of the year is bound to be a competitive one – but who will make the first Team of the Week? Read on to see our EA FC 25 TOTW 1 predictions!
Goalkeepers
|Player Name
|Club/League
|Position
|Projected OVR
|Geronimo Rulli
|Olympique Marseille (Ligue 1)
|GK
|82
There were pretty slim pickings for goalkeepers this week, so we’ve opted for arguably the top performer across the leagues. Marseille new boy Geronimo Rulli made three saves in his side’s 2-0 victory over Nice, enough to seal a spot in the TOTW.
Defenders
|Player Name
|Club/League
|Position
|Projected OVR
|Gabriel
|Arsenal (Premier League)
|CB
|87
|Jesus Navas
|Sevilla (La Liga)
|RB
|82
|Matthijs De Ligt
|Manchester United (Premier League)
|CB
|85
Defenders were in amongst the goals this week, with all three of our choices finding themselves on the scoresheet. Brazilian centre-back Gabriel scored the crucial goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and United’s new signing Matthijs De Ligt scored a header in his side’s 3-0 win over newly promoted Southampton.
La Liga mainstay Jesus Navas scored the only goal in Sevilla’s win over Getafe, helping his team to keep a clean sheet in the meantime.
Midfielders
|Player Name
|Club/League
|Position
|Projected OVR
|Conor Gallagher
|Atletico Madrid (La Liga)
|CM
|83
|Luca Koleosho
|Burnley (EFL Championship)
|LM
|78
|Lamine Camara
|AS Monaco (Ligue 1)
|CM
|80
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
|LM
|82
|Hans Vanaken
|Club Brugge (Belgian Pro League)
|CAM
|83
There was a range of top-performing midfielders this gameweek, all of whom deserve a spot in the first Team of the Week. Atletico Madrid’s new signing Conor Gallagher scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Valencia, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (another former Chelsea man) netted the decider in Nottingham Forest’s impressive away win over Liverpool.
Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho continued his good start to the season with yet another goal, this time putting Burnley’s promotion rivals Leeds to the sword.
Attackers
|Player Name
|Club/League
|Position
|Projected OVR
|Lamine Yamal
|FC Barcelona (La Liga)
|RW
|82
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle United (Premier League)
|LW
|81
|Romelu Lukaku
|Napoli (Serie A)
|ST
|83
|Victor Gyokeres
|Sporting Lisbon (Liga Portugal)
|ST
|85
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
|ST
|91
Goalscoring is also the name of the game for our attacking choices. The most obvious one is Harry Kane, who topped off a week where he made his 100th England cap with a hat-trick for Bayern against Holstein Kiel. Victor Gyokeres also continued his rise to the world class with a goal against Arouca.
We’ve also gone for two goalscoring wingers: Lamine Yamal, who netted twice against Girona, and Harvey Barnes, who bagged a long-range winner for Newcastle against Everton.
Published: Sep 17, 2024 12:03 pm