Image Credit: Bethesda
EA FC 25 TOTW 1 Predictions

The first TOTW has landed!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 12:03 pm

EA FC 25 is nearly here, and we’ve now had our first few weeks of league action to spot some top performers. The hunt for the first special cards of the year is bound to be a competitive one – but who will make the first Team of the Week? Read on to see our EA FC 25 TOTW 1 predictions!

Goalkeepers

Player NameClub/LeaguePositionProjected OVR
Geronimo RulliOlympique Marseille (Ligue 1)GK82

There were pretty slim pickings for goalkeepers this week, so we’ve opted for arguably the top performer across the leagues. Marseille new boy Geronimo Rulli made three saves in his side’s 2-0 victory over Nice, enough to seal a spot in the TOTW.

Defenders

Player NameClub/LeaguePositionProjected OVR
GabrielArsenal (Premier League)CB87
Jesus NavasSevilla (La Liga)RB82
Matthijs De LigtManchester United (Premier League)CB85

Defenders were in amongst the goals this week, with all three of our choices finding themselves on the scoresheet. Brazilian centre-back Gabriel scored the crucial goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and United’s new signing Matthijs De Ligt scored a header in his side’s 3-0 win over newly promoted Southampton.

La Liga mainstay Jesus Navas scored the only goal in Sevilla’s win over Getafe, helping his team to keep a clean sheet in the meantime.

Midfielders

Player NameClub/LeaguePositionProjected OVR
Conor GallagherAtletico Madrid (La Liga)CM83
Luca KoleoshoBurnley (EFL Championship)LM78
Lamine CamaraAS Monaco (Ligue 1)CM80
Callum Hudson-OdoiNottingham Forest (Premier League)LM82
Hans VanakenClub Brugge (Belgian Pro League)CAM83

There was a range of top-performing midfielders this gameweek, all of whom deserve a spot in the first Team of the Week. Atletico Madrid’s new signing Conor Gallagher scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Valencia, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (another former Chelsea man) netted the decider in Nottingham Forest’s impressive away win over Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Luca Koleosho continued his good start to the season with yet another goal, this time putting Burnley’s promotion rivals Leeds to the sword.

Attackers

Player NameClub/LeaguePositionProjected OVR
Lamine YamalFC Barcelona (La Liga)RW82
Harvey BarnesNewcastle United (Premier League)LW81
Romelu LukakuNapoli (Serie A)ST83
Victor GyokeresSporting Lisbon (Liga Portugal)ST85
Harry KaneBayern Munich (Bundesliga)ST91

Goalscoring is also the name of the game for our attacking choices. The most obvious one is Harry Kane, who topped off a week where he made his 100th England cap with a hat-trick for Bayern against Holstein Kiel. Victor Gyokeres also continued his rise to the world class with a goal against Arouca.

We’ve also gone for two goalscoring wingers: Lamine Yamal, who netted twice against Girona, and Harvey Barnes, who bagged a long-range winner for Newcastle against Everton.

Those are our EA FC 25 TOTW 1 predictions! For more on the game, check out the best teams and how to play with friends.

Author
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.
