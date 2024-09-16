EA FC 25 Best Teams

Training is always important when getting ready for a match, but the team you choose to play as also makes a difference. So here is our list of all the best teams in EA FC 25, so you have the best chance of beating any opponent.

Best Teams in EA FC 25

While this year’s best teams in the game aren’t dramatically different from last year, there are definitely some surprises in the new line-up. Let’s find out about the best teams in EA FC 25.

Manchester City

Manchester City definitely turned heads in 2023/24 Premier League, with a fourth successive league win. They are definitely one of those teams you shouldn’t disregard in EA FC 25. Guided by Pep Guardiola, the team’s best players have all either increased in rating or stayed just as good.

The English team features an incredibly balanced squad, starting right from their goalkeeper, Brazilian player Ederson with a rating of 88. Moving up, we have other quite solid players such as defender Ruben Dias and midfielders Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, both rated 91 overall.

English midfielder Phil Foden moves up three from last year’s rating of 85 to 88, and stalwart Bernardo Silva has a high dribbling stat that will bring any player quite some satisfaction. Finally, the attack with Norwegian tower Erling Haaland (91 rating) is sure to give any team quite a tough time.

Real Madrid

Does the legendary Spanish team even need an introduction? They are the most valuable football club in the world and are currently holders of both the La Liga title in 2023-2024 and the Champions League, thanks to the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. But those are just statistics – the players in the team will make you even more interested.

It’s definitely no surprise that Real Madrid has three out of top ten players in EA FC 25. With Kylian Mbappé, currently the top-rated player in the game, leading their attack, you can be sure that Real Madrid has more than enough firepower. But let’s also not forget Brazilian Vini Jr as the left wing and Jude Bellingham in the center midfielder role.

Real also has a strong defense with Rudiger and Alaba, and also one of the top-rated goalkeepers in the game, Thibaut Courtois. If you are looking for a Spanish team, you cannot look past Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona

While Barcelona might had to concede the first place to Real Madrid, they are still one of the best teams in EA FC 25. The great team from Barcelona has definitely recovered from a few years of ups and downs, looking more stable than they have in a long time. In the team, there are plenty of incredibly talented players that will definitely make for some exciting matches.

Starting with the midfield, we can find some incredible talents such as Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, both players who have held quite high ratings for years. Not to mention an attacker such as Robert Lewandowski, with the striker sitting on a reduced but still respectable OVR of 88.

But no great attack is worth its money without a strong defense and, well, in front of the goal you will find the German Marc-André ter Stegen, with his fantastic rating of 89.

Paris Saint-Germain

With another victory in last year’s Ligue 1, PSG still features among the top teams in the world, even though they have yet to won any significant European prizes. But it’s surely just a matter of time, as they are still one of the top teams in EA FC 25.

While the team has yet to recover from big talents like Mbappé, Messi, and Neymar leaving, the current PSG squad suits those who are looking to dominate possession. Not only do they have Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, still one of the top players in his position, but also such strong defenders as Marquinhos and right-back Achraf Hakimi.

While the team’s attack has suffered since the loss of Mbappé, it still sports some of the best players in the game. Left winger Ousmane Dembelé (rating 86) brings incredible pace, skill, and solid dribbling and passing skills, together with Portuguese prodigy Vitinha, they shall be difficult to stop. Add in the young prodigy Bradley Barcola (80 OVR) and you’ve got a promising team.

Arsenal

While the English team had to concede the Premier League championship to Manchester City, they still are one of the stronger squads in EA FC 25. Guided by Mikel Arteta, the team sports some of the most talented players in the game, and surely in the Premier League.

The midfield is especially strong, with a trio of fantastic players such as Norwegian talent Martin Ødegaard (with a rating of 89, one of the top players in the game), plus a strong winger in Bukayo Saka (87 OVR) with incredible dribbling skills, and another center midfield anchor in England’s very own Declan Rice (87 OVR).

With the addition of other strong players such as CB partners Gabriel (86 OVR) and William Saliba (87 OVR), plus some more talent for the midfield like Mikel Merino (85 OVR), Arsenal have one of the most well-rounded teams in the game.

If you are looking for more information on this year’s EA FC, check out expected web app release dates and all heroes.

