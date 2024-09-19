To get the best packs and pad out your team early on, you’ll need the cheapest Fiendish SBC solution in EA FC 25. As the penultimate SBC within the League and Nation Hybrid folder, you can expect some tough requirements to get your untradeable Mega Pack as a reward.

Recommended Videos

Fiendish SBC Cheap Solution

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Position Player Name Average Price GK Casey Murphy 600 coins LB David Raum 650 coins CB Raúl Albiol 650 coins CB Alejandro Catena 500 coins RB Ruben Aguilar 500 coins CAM Jonas Hofmann 600 coins CDM Mahmoud Dahoud 400 coins CDM Ellyes Skhiri 650 coins CAM Téji Savanier 600 coins ST Florian Sotoca 400 coins ST Gerard Moreno 800 coins

Now is the perfect time to complete the Fiendish SBC, because average market prices at the time of writing leave it costing just shy of 6.5k coins. The only player who’ll set you back significantly above discard price is Villareal’s Gerard Moreno, usually costing between 800 and 850 coins if you bid for him instead of buying instantly. Considering his price is bound to skyrocket when the full game launches, now is the time to buy him and add a few to your duplicate storage for the future.

Your reward for completing the Fiendish SBC is an untradeable Mega Pack. This contains 30 gold items, a mixture of consumables and players, with 18 of them being rare gold. They normally cost 55k coins to buy outright, so getting one for such a reduced price is absolutely worth doing.

That’s the cheapest solution to the Fiendish SBC in EA FC 25! For more, here’s the cheapest Puzzle Master SBC solution. We’ve also got tips on the best web app investments and how to see season rewards and progress in Ultimate Team.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy