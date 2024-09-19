Image Credit: Bethesda
Cheapest Fiendish SBC Solution in EA FC 25

A free Mega Pack awaits!
Published: Sep 19, 2024

To get the best packs and pad out your team early on, you’ll need the cheapest Fiendish SBC solution in EA FC 25. As the penultimate SBC within the League and Nation Hybrid folder, you can expect some tough requirements to get your untradeable Mega Pack as a reward.

Fiendish SBC Cheap Solution

The Fiendish SBC solution in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
PositionPlayer NameAverage Price
GKCasey Murphy600 coins
LBDavid Raum650 coins
CBRaúl Albiol650 coins
CBAlejandro Catena500 coins
RBRuben Aguilar500 coins
CAMJonas Hofmann600 coins
CDMMahmoud Dahoud400 coins
CDMEllyes Skhiri650 coins
CAMTéji Savanier600 coins
STFlorian Sotoca400 coins
STGerard Moreno800 coins

Now is the perfect time to complete the Fiendish SBC, because average market prices at the time of writing leave it costing just shy of 6.5k coins. The only player who’ll set you back significantly above discard price is Villareal’s Gerard Moreno, usually costing between 800 and 850 coins if you bid for him instead of buying instantly. Considering his price is bound to skyrocket when the full game launches, now is the time to buy him and add a few to your duplicate storage for the future.

Your reward for completing the Fiendish SBC is an untradeable Mega Pack. This contains 30 gold items, a mixture of consumables and players, with 18 of them being rare gold. They normally cost 55k coins to buy outright, so getting one for such a reduced price is absolutely worth doing.

That’s the cheapest solution to the Fiendish SBC in EA FC 25! For more, here’s the cheapest Puzzle Master SBC solution. We’ve also got tips on the best web app investments and how to see season rewards and progress in Ultimate Team.

